Three ways to set your house apart from the rest

When it comes to home improvement projects, there’s more to think about than simply the aesthetics. Functionality, sustainability, and durability each play a large role in any home, and with the effects of climate change on the rise, here are three home improvement projects to consider this summer.
Rainwater harvesting
Rainwater harvesting is a simple and convenient way to make your home more sustainable and save on utility bills. It offers many other benefits as well such as helping to control storm-water runoff, which reduces the risk of erosion in gardens and around downspouts and it minimizes the impact on sewer systems.
Native plant garden
An easy way to add curb appeal while doing your part for Mother Nature is to plant native species in your garden. An Aviva Canada survey found 89 per cent of Canadians agree that biodiversity is important to solving the climate crisis. Native plants can help support healthy ecosystems and are accustomed to your local conditions — soil type, temperature, climate and light — so it’s okay if you lack the proverbial green thumb.
Use technology to automate your home
Home automation devices can help make your life easier and are a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Things like smart thermostats can help regulate the temperature in your house, and lighting control systems can help decrease your use of unnecessary electricity. You can even connect your speakers and cooking appliances.
Find more information at aviva.ca/sustainability.
— News Canada
