Three DIY projects to tackle solo

Home renovations are on the rise. A new report by Re/Max Canada found that more than half of Canadians renovated their home last year for personal, non-ROI reasons. Of this, 29 per cent did so for recreation-inspired DIY projects.
When it comes to do-it-yourself home renovations, there are things you can easily try and some that are better left to the pros. Here Zac Matchett-Smith, a professional contractor, shares some popular DIYs.
Swapping your showerhead
A simple showerhead swap can truly transform your bathroom experience. Most showerheads easily unscrew from the showerhead arm — a job that can be completed in in 10 to 15 minutes. Changing the colour of your showerhead can also instantly enhance your bathroom. Matchett-Smith recommends replacing old showerheads and moving away from a chrome finish.
Try choosing a sleek and functional matte black showerhead. Almost all showerheads share the same threaded connection, so compatibility should not be an issue.
Pro tip: Always apply fresh Teflon tape to the showerhead arm connection before attaching your new showerhead. Using tape as a proactive measure can prevent future leaks.
Replacing your faucets
Bathroom and kitchen faucets can also be replaced easily for an instant refresh, but don’t forget to shut off the water lines before getting started. The clean lines of the Delta Kitano collection deliver elevated style to any contemporary bath for a fresh look.
Pro tip: Prior to purchasing, make sure your new faucet is compatible with the holes cut in your countertop.
Applying a fresh coat of paint
While re-painting can take time, it is a rewarding and doable task that is the first step to transforming the feel of any space.
Pro tip: Before getting started, remove everything that you can from the area and cover up the rest with drop sheets, including your floors, or you’ll end up with paint in undesired places no matter how careful you are.
Find more information at deltafaucet.ca.
— News Canada
