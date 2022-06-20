The Moving Maven’s tip of the week: Who and how to notify that you are moving

Who and how to notify that you are moving? Aside from your friends and family, there are many others that need to be notified of your upcoming move.
The government
An online service called Le Service Québécois de changement d’adresse (SQCA) gives you one stop/one click access to make your change of address. By filling out the online forms, the SQCA will forward your address change to the following six participating agencies in Quebec: Élections Québec; Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale; Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec; Retraite Québec; Revenu Québec; and the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec.
Alternatively, you can change your address by visiting Canada Post, Révenu Quebec and the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) in person. If you are moving out of province, check for similar services available in your area.
Financial institutions
Banks, credit unions, financial adviser, Investment firms and credit card companies. On the reverse of your credit card statements you will usually find the change of address form. Don't forget to notify any card protection insurers that you may have.
Health care providers
Doctors, dentists, opticians and insurance. If you move out of province, you have 90 days to register with your new province’s health insurance program in your new province.
Insurance companies
Remember to change all your insurances; life, disability, car, medical, home and don’t forget your pet.
Maven Tip: When contacting your home insurers, check with them to see what coverage you have while you are in transit, or if you would require additional coverage.
Communications
Contact all your providers; landline, cellular, internet, cable or satellite company and advise them of the date that you want your new services to start. Now is a great time to ask them if they have any special rebates to reward you for your loyalty. If any installations need to be done, do not schedule the technician on the day of your move.
Utilities
Contact Hydro-Quebec and gas company. Give plenty of notice, and follow-up one week prior to moving.
Post office
Most post offices can arrange for you to obtain Change of Address Announcement Cards. The cards are usually free, but you still need to put the appropriate postage on them. Notify all organisations, newsletters, newspapers, charities and magazines to which you subscribe including; clubs, volunteer organizations and memberships reward programs.
What to prepare before you start packing
I always tell my customers that if you pack properly, it is easier and faster to unpack. From last week’s tip, I hope you have already begun gathering boxes and newspapers for lining and stuffing the boxes. The other items you will need to get started are; quality permanent waterproof black marker, large white labels, unprinted newsprint (for wrapping your kitchen items) packing tape and a tape gun. These items can be purchased in the moving section at a local office supply store, dollar store or if you have any storage locker facilities close by, you can probably get all these items at a lower cost.
Next week’s Moving Maven tip: How to pack and label your boxes.
One of the most stressful life events is moving and Shari Feigenbaum, Managing Partner of Murry Transport — a family-owned moving company proudly serving Greater Montreal and surrounding areas since 1998 — offers weekly tips to help get you through it. For more information call 514-995-8737 or email info@murrytransport.com
—AB
(1) comment
In the article "Financial institutions", this is something that I read for first time. Very comprehensive and concised article about moving, but I thing the one thing that article is missing about Car Shipping , otherwise a complete article.
Regards: Stephny
HR Manager at www..autotransportcity.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.