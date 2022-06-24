The Moving Maven’s tip of the week: How to pack and label your boxes

Packing and labeling your boxes properly is your most important task to ensure a smooth and speedy move. Make sure that it is a system that your movers can easily identify and understand, so stick to the basics.
Packing: Tape your boxes securely at the bottom and pick the right sized box for what you are packing
Every box you pack must be sealed with tape. Every box you pack must be sealed with tape. This is not a typo, I cannot stress this enough! At the bottom of each box, use at least two strips diagonally and another two strips horizontally. Don’t stuff the boxes or they can explode. You also shouldn’t underpack your boxes as the items will move around.
Please remember that all furniture; desks, dressers and your heavy armoires should be completely empty when your movers arrive. For fragile items, use the newspaper and put a layer of crumpled paper at the bottom of your box for cushioning. Then take your unprinted newsprint that you bought with your other supplies, and wrap each dish, glass and fragile item individually to make sure nothing gets damaged or broken (by using the unprinted newsprint you are avoiding having to wash all your dishes when you unpack).
If you pack your box and you feel that things inside the boxes are shifting, add more crumpled newspaper to fill in any empty spots. Make sure you have filled your boxes enough that you can seal them on the top. If you pack items too large for a box and can’t close it, the movers won’t be able to stack your boxes on their trollies which will cost you time and money. In order to facilitate unpacking, do not to pack items from one room in with items from another room.
Jewelry, important legal papers, personal items, valuables and liquor should be packed separately and should not be moved in the moving truck
Books, photo albums, CD’s. DVD’s and other heavier items should be packed in boxes no larger than 2 cubic feet, about the size of a microwave.
Clothing, towels and linens: These items can be packed in larger boxes. If you like, you an also use clothing and linens to wrap some of your fragile items. If you have luggage, they can be used as well for clothing and linens.
Labeling: Colour coding, numbering or just naming the room
When your move is over, you will be the one left with the task of unpacking. That is why labeling your boxes according to the room they are being moved into is so important. I have found over the years that for residential moves, you can simply label your boxes by room.
From my tip last week, get your large white labels and your permanent waterproof black markers and get started. You can label your rooms; bedroom 1, bedroom 2, bathroom 1, bathroom 2, kitchen, basement, dining room, den etc. Stick 2 labels (1 for the name of the room and 1 for the items in that box) on at least 2 sides of your box. Remember, your mover only needs to see what room they are putting the box in, the inventory is for your own personal use. It is important that your movers are able to read what you write on the boxes so please use either English or French.
Moving Maven Time and Money Saving Tip: When the movers arrive at your new location, take a minute to put up signs outside each room letting the movers know what the name of that room is so they don’t have to keep asking where each box goes.
Be sure to mark all delicate boxes as “fragile” or “handle with care” or “stack this side up”. I know our crews pay attention to these labels and they are very useful.
Next week’s Moving Maven tip: What do I have room for, making a floor plan and measuring your furniture
One of the most stressful life events is moving and Shari Feigenbaum, Managing Partner of Murry Transport — a family-owned moving company proudly serving Greater Montreal and surrounding areas since 1998 — offers weekly tips to help get you through it. For more information call 514-995-8737 or email info@murrytransport.com
—AB
