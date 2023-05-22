The Great Gardening Weekend returns May 26 to 28

The Botanical Garden’s (Jardin Botanique’s) Great Gardening Weekend is back again for its 26th edition. The annual spring celebration of all things green, running May 26 to 28, invites amateurs, hobbyists and professionals alike to take part in workshops; discover tasty, ready-to-eat products; find a variety of items to plant in your garden; and learn about new gardening practices that support biodiversity.
An all-new workshop tent will be the home to a string of diverse and workshops, delivered mostly in la langue de Molière — French. If you can keep up, you will learn about soil health and fertility, transplanting seedlings, choosing the right tree for your yard, and making seed bombs — non-explosive little balls made up of a combination of compost, clay and seeds. But hey, a workshop on pollinator gardening will be given in booth French and English, so there is hope. The full schedule is available at espacepourlavie.ca. Participation in the workshops is included in the price of admission to the Jardin Botanique during the Weekend so make the best of it.
Other attractions
If you think you have a great idea for an area in your garden and would like to discuss it with someone who actually knows what they’re doing, students from the École des métiers de l’horticulture de Montréal will be on hand to offer tips.
If you want to talk about specific plants and flowers, like gladiolas, roses, rhododendrons, bonsais, and penjings, you can meet with the friendly societies associated with the Jardin botanique. You can learn how to bring biodiversity into your home at the My Space for Life Garden booth, and see how you can help save the monarch butterfly with the Mission Monarch participatory science program.
And there’s more. Erudite types can discuss urban agriculture at the Cultiver Montréal booth and visit the Institut de recherche en biologie végétale booth to learn more about research. And if you plan on planting a tree, head over to the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion kiosk to get a free tree and tips for successful planting.
The Great Gardening Weekend is also a chance to learn all you need to know about natural fertilizer made from cricket manure (for example), native plants, seeds, garden plants, herbs and more. You’ll also find decorative elements to spruce up your outdoor sanctuary, like hammocks to relax in, useful items, and locally produced gourmet products.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Booking your tickets online in advance is a good idea. A regular ticket to the Botanical Garden (4101 Sherbrooke St. E.) grants you access to the 2023 Great Gardening Weekend event. Simply visit espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing
