One of the “silver linings” of COVID is that reading has seen a resurgence in popularity. With more people spending time at home, many have discovered (or rediscovered) a love for the written word. The one downfall: all those books!
What is the best way to set up a great reading nook or library in your home where you can store your books efficiently and find a calming, peaceful spot to read? Find out with the ABCs of setting up a home library.
Alphabetize: Put your books in ABC order for easy retrieval. You can arrange them in alphabetical order according to titles or authors.
Bookmark: Stop dog-earing those pages and have a few bookmarks on hand.
Catalogue: Keep a running list of all the books you have.
Dictionary: Every book collection should include a dictionary. True, you could look up the word on a device, but that might take your attention away from your book. Stick to an actual physical dictionary – you’ll only have to buy it once.
Ends: Use book ends to keep your books upright and standing tall. It will help preserve the book as well, so heavier titles aren’t leaning on one another.
Frame your favourite quotes: Whether you simply put a heartfelt quote in a frame standing amongst your book collection or you hang it on the wall nearby, you’ll love the daily inspiration.
Grouping. Be sure to keep “like” items together. That includes novels, reference material, magazines, newspapers and periodicals, etc.
Hooks: Having a hook or two near your collection of books is a good idea for extra sweaters.
Inset lighting (also known as pot lighting): It casts light from above but remains discrete.
Journal: Keep a journal of the books you’ve read, with a rating system or brief description about the storyline.
Keepsakes: Your home library is a wonderful place to display a few special mementos that hold good memories. This could be books (photo albums, yearbooks, etc.), photographs, or décor accessories.
Logbook, so you know who’s borrowed what title: Keep track of the books you’ve loaned out and you won’t lose anything.
Map: A world map can be handy if you’re reading certain books and you want to know a geographic location.
Notepads: For quick notes.
Open organization: In a home library or reading nook, you want everything at-hand.
Plants: Add a living, organic element to this area of the home.
Quiet: The optimal place to set up your reading nook or library is somewhere there isn’t a lot of action or traffic. While a living room may seem like a cozy place to get into a good book, it can also be a busy area of the home. Opt instead for a smaller corner with less movement, like an oversized landing of a staircase, a more formal living room, or a secondary space such as a sunroom.
Rotate your favourites: Put one or two titles on display on your bookshelves and change them up regularly.
Shelving of all kinds: It could be one or two floor-to-ceiling bookcases or smaller shelves that are affixed to walls or sit on the floor.
Throw pillows and blankets: Nothing goes together better with a great book than something snuggly.
Utility light: A specific utility light is ideal for those who are doing research or reading fine print.
Very comfortable seating: Even if you can only fit one chair in the space for your books, make sure it’s the comfiest one you can find.
Wipe down shelves regularly: Avoid the accumulation of dust. Dust can be a book’s worst enemy.
Xerox paper: Handy for research projects, note-taking, and more.
Yearly planner. A cork or chalkboard for a calendar works well.
Ziploc bags: Can be used for small items, like paper clips, small sticky index markers, and other office supplies.
