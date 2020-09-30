Susan Lloyd of Sotheby’s offers professional, personalized service, whether you’re buying or selling

Real estate is a tricky industry to navigate, but when you’re backed by more than three decades of experience, you can rest assured that you’re being guided by the best.
“I’ve been in business over 30 years and I do not have any assistants. My main focus is always personalized service,” said Susan Lloyd of Sotheby’s. “I’m the one who answers the phone and I’m the person who shows up for the appointments, even if there’s another agent. Mine is not a volume business and my clients are not ‘a number.’ I take on only the clients I can mange.”
Lloyd’s real estate portfolio reads like a who’s-who of one-of-a-kind, luxury properties in Westmount and downtown Montreal. She receives the majority of her business, both residential and commercial, through referrals — a true testament to her reliable, long-standing reputation.
“I have quality listings everywhere. I can take on a house in Ahuntsic that is unique, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s high-priced. But then I also deal with luxury,” she explained. “I’ve worked in all parts of the city, specifically NDG, Hampstead, and Westmount. I am wherever you’re going to find luxury houses or unique homes.”
Lloyd knows and understands the intricacies and demands of these dynamic markets and their sophisticated clientele. By focusing on just a few prime areas, she has also established lasting relationships with peers, something that is of great benefit to her clients. “Other brokers respect me and know me well,” she said.
The one true thing that has set Lloyd apart in the real estate market is her personalized service.
“I am not only working for my clients, I am working with my clients on a one-on-one basis,” she said. “My goal is to keep my inventory of homes to a reasonable number so I will always be available to personally show the homes I have for sale. It is important to know all of the great features and intricacies a home possesses and to explain those features to anyone viewing the property.”
See her listings at sothebysrealty.ca or contact her at slloydleduc@sothebysrealty.ca or 438 882 808
