Spring projects to do in and around your house right now

Spring is probably the busiest season for a homeowner given there is so much to do after winter. Snow melts away to reveal lawns and garden beds that require a little TLC, while our interiors need a bit of lightening up too. It can be overwhelming to run through spring to-dos in your head, so here is a master list of all the spring projects that will need to be done. That way, you can prioritize what to start with and how you’ll divvy up those seasonal chores. In a few weeks you’ll have completed everything and can really enjoy the warmer season.
Outdoors
Clean up property: The first thing you’ll want to tackle outside is a general cleanup. Walk around your entire property, from front to back, and pick up any debris, garbage, large branches, and so on. If you cover your front lawn with a tarp, now is the time to lift that up and get rid of any gravel that was thrown on the lawn from during city snow removal efforts. Plus, you want to give your front lawn a chance to air out.
Sweep and repair walkways and driveways: Pathways can become littered with gravel too, which you’ll want to remove with a big brush broom. The same goes for your driveway. Look for any cracks in these areas and seal them up. You can also take the time to adjust any walkway stones or pavers that may have shifted or lifted slightly.
Seed your lawn: It’s important to put some time into preparing your grass for growing season. First off, you want to give it a deep raking. Next, be sure to overseed and fill in thin spots, as well as add some fertilizer to help the existing grass grow stronger and greener. Then you can let all those spring showers do the watering.
Clean and till garden beds: Garden beds, whether they are for flowers or edibles, need to be thoroughly cleaned out. Get rid of dead plants, leaves, and rocks. Be sure to till the soil so that it aerates. You can also add in some fresh topsoil and compost.
Unwrap trees, shrubs, and bushes: Be sure to remove any netting or burlap you’ve wrapped around hedges and other small trees and shrubs. Collect all the loose or dead branches.
Hook up outdoor hoses: Once we’re clear of frost, it’s time to turn on the exterior water and hook up the hoses. Flush them out so they are clean and ready to go.
Give your lawnmower a tune-up: Spring is the perfect time to give your lawnmower and other lawncare tools a good once-over. Start them up to see if they’re running well. You may also want to sharpen blades, replace any loose belts, or clean and replace air filters.
Indoors
Hang lighter draperies: Winter is a time to bundle up and cocoon, so if you have both heavy and sheer curtains, remove those thicker ones and light the sunshine in.
Store extra blankets: Now’s the time to take those extra throw blankets and pillows on the sofa and at the ends of beds and stash them in the linen closet. Less plushness will help freshen things up.
Switch bedding comforters: There’s no need for layered beds or thick blankets and comforters. Get the beds springtime-ready by switching flannel sheets for lighter cotton bedding and adding a thinner top quilt.
Reorganize the mudroom or entryway: Say goodbye to snowsuits, mittens, hats, and boots – make room in the mudroom or entryway for baseball caps, sunscreen, flipflops, and fun outdoor sports gear. That way, everything is at hand.
Rearrange garages and storage sheds: To keep these utilitarian spaces functional, tuck winter gear onto higher shelves or overhead bins in garages and storage sheds (sleds, shovels, snow tires), and move the summertime stuff (bikes, lawn care accessories, pool toys, etc.) so that it’s more accessible.
