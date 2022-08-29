Smart ways to stay green with electricity

Our habits continue to change as more options arrive to help us reduce our carbon footprint and save on gas and electricity. Adopting new technologies, like smart thermostats and electric vehicle charging stations, should be done with caution to avoid any electrical safety risks. Here are few things to consider:
Heat and cool your home efficiently
Choosing a wi-fi-enabled thermostat is both effective and efficient. These devices learn your schedule and preferences so they can optimize your energy usage and can help you save money on your heating bill.
If you’re considering getting a smart thermostat installed, make sure you work with a Licensed Electrical Contracting or HVAC business to ensure the proper voltage and wiring are used.
Plug in your vehicle safely
EVs are expected to continue to rise in popularity as more of us consider alternatives to traditional ways of getting around. EVs are a better option for the environment and can help you save money over time by cutting out visits to the pump.
When shopping around for an EV, consider the electrical needs of a charging station at home. Depending on the existing electrical service to your home and the size of the charger, you may need a service upgrade to ensure the electrical service to your home is adequate for the new vehicle. Liaise with a Licensed Electrical Contracting business to ensure the electrical is set up safely.
Stay light on smaller costs
Replacing incandescent lightbulbs with LEDs can make a big impact on your monthly utility bill. Plus, with the addition of smart plugs, you can control them from anywhere to only have lights on when needed.
— News Canada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.