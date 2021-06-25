Shari Feigenbaum: The sale and purchase of our property – Would I ever sleep again?

Part 2: As I continue the story of my recent moving experience into my new home (and this is where I plan on staying for the next 25+ years of my life), I feel I need to follow the last columns’ mortgage adventure with my real estate journey.
As I said last time, when we first dove into this process, we were being offered a “no financing required” deal by the buyers of our property. We never went on the market as the real estate agent that approached us told us that her buyers were getting proof of funds in cash as they were foreign buyers and could not get a mortgage approved in Canada. After getting some very sound advice from my brother-in-law, Glenn Langburt, who deals in commercial real estate, we agreed to a 21-day mandate with the real estate agent as my brother-in-law stated, “If it is a cash offer, the real estate agent doesn’t need a longer mandate than that.” Luckily, we took his advice. The buyers placed an offer on our property that we accepted and required them to show proof of funds within 14-days.
Then, we began to look into purchasing our new property. Inventory, being as low as it was, we knew that we would have to work quickly. Within six days of looking, luckily, we found our dream property and placed an offer with the conditions of selling our property first and 14-days to show proof of funds.
In the meantime, we go back to the buyers of our property. Remember what I said about “no financing required” for our buyers? NONSENSE! The buyers were waiting for their funds to come from overseas and be cleared through the bank. What does this mean? What we understand this to mean is, the bank has to go through the process of examining where the funds came from and that they were not obtained illegally.
The amount of time that this takes – indeterminate amount of time. So, the 14-days to show proof of funds by the buyers is now coming to an end and so is our 14-day deadline for our new property. When we asked the real estate agent what to do next, we were advised that if we could, to carry the two mortgages and give the buyers more time for their funds to clear. Now, I don’t know about you but, carrying two mortgages is a HUGE financial undertaking and I for one don’t see why I should have to extend myself financially when we don’t know if it will take days, weeks or months for the funds to come through.
Tip #1:
The way I see it, if an agent comes to you with a “no financing required” offer it means that the buyer already has the funds available. Try to get the proof of funds with the “promise to purchase” and not have your time wasted for an additional 14-days as is usually requested by the buyers.
Meanwhile, the sellers of the property we were looking to purchase were putting in amendments to our offer to purchase that we were not at all happy with (remember, I said that this is our dream property) and the immediate response from our real estate agent, “well, if you’re not happy you can always walk away.”
I’m sorry, did you say “walk away”? Seriously? How about I’m certain we can find a way to make this work as what you are asking is not unreasonable and I’m going to work really hard and negotiate my best for you to make this happen.
That’s when I knew that this deal and the sale of our property was not going to happen and we just lost more than 14-days of a hot market.
We did not extend the agents’ mandate.
Tip #2:
When choosing a real estate agent, make sure you choose someone who will go into a negotiation with your best interest at heart and not just the quick sale. You want an agent with a strong personality and experience and someone who really knows and understands what YOU want.
What now? Dust yourself off and try again. Believing we had learned our lesson we started from scratch. New agents, new strategy, clear expectations. We got the property listed on the market and held our first open house. Within 10 days we had two offers — one above asking price.
So, what would you do? Well, accept the above asking of course! But wait, remember what I said earlier about if “it sounds too good to be true that it usually is?” Here’s a perfect example of that; now that we have an accepted offer the property is off the market and the buyers have 14 days to prove financing and have the property inspected. During that time, unless you stipulate otherwise when you put your property up for sale, the buyers have the right to their choice of inspectors. Our buyers, as it turns out, chose an inspector who was known as a “deal breaker” that means that they knowingly hired someone to purposely find something wrong during the inspection.
Unfortunately, we found out that this is fairly common in this market because properties sell so quickly that some people try to put properties on hold for the 14 days that they are allowed and then continue to look at other properties anyways while still having a legal way to opt out of their offer. Six days later, the buyers rescind their offer saying that there are too many issues with the property (which of course there were not as the property was only 13 years old). Our agent called the other people who placed a full asking price offer only to find out that they had found another property just down the street from us. Back to square one.
A few weeks later, we finally get a solid offer from a nice couple and our property, easily passing the inspection, is sold! Now WE have to find a place — and quickly. Somehow, the property that we had previously fallen in love with was miraculously still on the market and our agent did an amazing job of negotiating an even better price than what our original offer was and the deal was done. Real estate emotional roller coaster ride complete! Next, get some sleep and prepare for our move.
***
Next week: Our Moving Experience — the worst-case scenarios that you don’t wish will happen that came to realization.
