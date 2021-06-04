Shari Feigenbaum: The Moving Maven moves

Since 2018, I have been proving readers of The Suburban with moving tips based on my 23+ years of experience in the industry. The goal: to help make your move as stress-free as possible. Well, this year it was my turn.
This past September, my husband and I were approached by a real estate agent asking if we would consider selling our house as our type of home and our area are very popular and inventory was low. We decided that — because of the market and the fact that we were at a point where we were tired of the daily traffic going to and from Laval — this was a good opportunity for us to take the plunge.
We had purchased our property over 10 years ago after renting for a number of years, but this was our first time selling a property and buying another one simultaneously. I was certain that because of my experience and knowledge of the industry that my own experience would go very smoothly. Unfortunately… I was about to have a very eye-opening (and sleep deprived) experience.
When we first dove into this process, we were being offered a “no financing required” deal on the purchase of our property. We never even put our property on the market as the real estate agent that approached us in the first place told us that her buyers were getting proof of funds in cash as they were foreign buyers and could not get a mortgage approved in Canada. They placed an offer on our property that we accepted and required them to show proof of funds within 14-days.
Tip #1:
If it sounds too good to be true – it usually is!
In the meantime, we contacted a mortgage specialist to discuss our options. We were planning on purchasing a property, putting over 30 per cent as a down payment but wanted to confirm our maximum budget and to make sure that our mortgage was pre-approved.
We provided the specialist with the information that he requested — our identifications, our current income, our credit history, the balance still owing on our current mortgage and how much we were looking to mortgage on our new property. I then confirmed the following morning that he did in fact receive all the documents as per his request and asked how long it would take to get a letter confirming the amount that we were pre-approved for.
What I was told would take two to three business days dragged out for over two weeks, and in the process, we lost out on a few properties that we were interested in purchasing.
Tip #2:
When working with a mortgage specialist or a mortgage broker try to ensure that they respond to your requests and provide you updates within 48 hours of your request. Properties are on and off the market too quickly right now and you do not have time to waste. If not, ask for another mortgage specialist who will work with and for you.
Finally, we got the pre-approval letter, and we were on our way — or so we thought. Once we made an offer (promise to purchase) on a property and it was accepted by the seller, we then had 14 days for the bank to provide us with the proof of financing. Based on our recent experience we were made to understand that, until you have the proof of financing (unless you place an unconditional offer with no financing required), the pre-approval letter from the bank means absolutely nothing.
When I contacted my mortgage specialist and informed him that the sellers had accepted our offer, he advised me that he would now need us to provide him with more paperwork to send us the proof of financing. We provided him with the new batch of documents that he requested … and waited.
A few days later we were asked for more documents … and waited … and a few days later more documents … and waited.
It seemed like this part of the process was never ending and I did not sleep for what seemed like an eternity. The deadline, now being one day away, he contacted us and asked if we could request an extension from the sellers for the proof of financing. When we asked what the issue was, he informed us that all the documents were now in the hands of the people working in the back offices and there was no way to communicate with them except by email and they do not often respond.
He also advised us that because of COVID the process seems to be taking longer than usual. Our request for an extension was accepted by the sellers and then …. our specialist became unavailable, unreachable, and uncommunicative. I tried calling, emailing, and texting numerous times on a daily basis and NOTHING.
Now the sellers were getting impatient and advised us that there would be no further extensions. The day to meet the new deadline arrived and we had nothing. Luckily, my real estate agent went above and beyond and contacted the specialist herself and advised him that the deadline would not be pushed any further and if we did not have the proof of financing by 5 p.m. that day that my husband and I would be homeless. Finally, at 4:55 p.m. the proof of financing letter came through.
Tip #3:
Request a checklist from your mortgage specialist of ALL documents and information they will require. Your specialist, if experienced, should know what they will need so that you are sure to not have to go scrambling for documents at the last second and not make your deadline to show your proof of financing and perhaps lose the property.
***
Next week: The sale and purchase of our property – would I ever sleep again?
One of the most stressful life events is moving and Shari Feigenbaum, Managing Partner of Murry Transport — a family-owned moving company proudly serving Greater Montreal and surrounding areas since 1998 — offers weekly tips to help get you through it. For more information call 514-995-8737 or email info@murrytransport.com
— By Shari Feigenbaum
— AB
