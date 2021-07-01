Shari Feigenbaum: Moving day is here – What’s left to do and what should I be ready for?

Now that I have first-hand experience in the ups and downs of buying and selling a home and securing a mortgage, I can honestly say that I have learned a very valuable lesson. The professionals that work in these industries are there for a reason and if you work with the right people your experience will hopefully be much less of a roller coaster ride than mine was.
With that in mind, I feel even more confident that the moving tips that I provide will help make your move as stress-free as possible. Your mover is booked, your boxes are packed and you have worked hard towards your goal for a stress-free move. Well, sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned. There are many working pieces at play when you are moving so, let’s prepare for the worst-case scenario.
My mover is late
Let’s be clear, this is not an emergency! Don’t panic. Call the company to see if there is a delay. If you are not the first move of the day, expect that your mover will arrive as soon as they can. During moving season, most companies will take more than one move a day, so just be patient and politely ask if the mover can call you an hour before arriving so you don’t have to sit home and wait.
I was doing some renovations and my contractor just informed me that my home will not be ready on time
I understand that you need to vacate your current location by a certain date but contractors are often delayed. I always advise my clients to give an extra two weeks after their expected deadline to allow the work required to be completed properly and professionally. It is not safe for your movers to enter a construction zone especially while carrying heavy pieces of furniture so you may have to explore other options which may include:
- Call your current landlord / new owner and see if there is any way to hold off on moving out until the work has been completed.
- Speak to the contractor and find out if there is anywhere to safely store your furniture in your new location (i.e. Basement, garage or any finished rooms)
- Find out about other storage options available with your mover.
Moving Maven renovation tip
If you are painting your new home, ask the painter to leave behind extra paint for touch-ups. If your floors have just been refinished make sure your movers are coming equipped with floor runners to protect your flooring.
The other tenants/owners have not finished moving out yet
Moving season is often a domino effect. You can’t move in until the other people have moved out. I see this happen every year. An experienced moving company will be accustomed to this scenario. You may have two companies loading and unloading the truck at exactly the same time. It may take a little longer to complete your move but, the mover is not at fault here. Work with them to make the best of the situation, losing your temper will not solve anything!
My mover didn’t show up. What do I do?
Well this is always the most difficult question, and honestly there is no good answer. If you have followed my advice and you have done your homework and hired a reputable company, you should never have to worry about this happening to you. Make sure you reconfirm your mover and get an emergency number, or you may find yourself making some very desperate last-minute calls.
Don’t stress about things you don’t have control over. Stay calm, keep a level head and try to think on your feet and find a solution that works for everyone.
It’s Moving Day! Get up get ready and go!
Moving Day is here at last! All your hard work and preparation are about to pay off. Set your alarm clock at least 1 hour before the movers are scheduled to arrive, set a backup alarm on your phone, get dressed, have your coffee and let’s go!
For the last 23 years I have seen many interesting, sometimes humorous and unexpected things happen on moving day. I can’t tell you how many people have lost their contracts, can’t find their keys, packed their cheque books, can’t find their wallet or credit cards, forgot to charge their phone, or even forgot to pack an entire closet or kitchen cabinet? Unfortunately, the answer is, very often!
So here are a few things to remember on moving day:
Last- Minute Packing
Your last-minute packing is something you should prepare for as well. Leave a few extra empty boxes, tape, a marker and labels. You will also have to empty your fridge and freezer just before you leave your old home so try to have a few coolers or cooler bags and ice packs on hand.
Before your movers arrive
- Put your overnight bag (survival kit) and your personal items in your car
- Grab a case of water for yourself and the movers – no alcohol please.
- Make sure your phone is on or that the movers have a way to reach you in case of emergency
When your movers arrive
- Introduce yourself and find out who the team leader of the day is so you can direct any questions or concerns to them
- Confirm that they have the correct contract information
- Since your movers will most likely expect payment in full at the end of the day, confirm that you have the correct form of payment readily available
Before you leave for your new location
- Do a walk through to make sure that nothing has been left behind
- Check that the movers have the correct new address
- Make sure you have the keys for the new location
- Lock-up and get ready to move on.
Moving Maven Tipping tip
I am constantly asked what is considered an acceptable tip. Tipping your movers is not a contractual obligation and is at the customer’s discretion. If you feel that your moving crew have provided you with an efficient and well-rounded service, tipping is recommended to show your appreciation. The team’s efficiency, treatment of your property, their positive attitude and even humour are factors. The amount could be anywhere from a cup of coffee to $50 or more per mover.
I hope that my Moving Maven personal moving journey and tips have helped make your move a success with little stress. I would really enjoy hearing your feedback, comments and success stories. Please share them with us on Murry Transport’s Facebook page. And if you have found some of your own moving tips that may help others for their future moves, I’d love to learn them.
I wish you a stress-free successful moving day.
Good luck!
By Shari Feigenbaum
— AB
