Seven tips to create a beautiful story wall

Story or gallery walls allow you to display a myriad of meaningful items and display them proudly on your wall. They can include everything from framed artwork and prints to framed quotes, decorative accessories, photographs, and so much more.
The challenge with mixing up so many wall décor elements is creating an aesthetically pleasing wall that doesn’t look cluttered or too disorganized. Story walls take some planning and maybe a few expert tips too, but the end result is always something personalized and beautiful.
1. Start out by looking around the room in which you want to add the gallery wall. What style is it decorated in? Is it more traditional or contemporary? What colours are already present in the room? How big is the wall you want to decorate?
“Keep all these things in mind while shopping for your art prints,” advised Eva Barroso Riccardi, content and branding specialist at Opposite Wall, a home decor and design studio based in Montreal. “It also helps to stick to just 3-4 colours. For instance, you can never go wrong by combining two neutral colours with a bolder one.” Too many colours will be dizzying.
2. When it comes to poster styles, variety is always best, our expert said: “We like to combine photography with illustrations, abstract art, and text. Incorporating simple line art illustrations and minimalist abstract posters is an easy way to fill-in space and make your gallery wall breathe.”
3. As a rule of thumb, stick to one typography poster per gallery wall. Too many fonts and typefaces can look messy and will detract from the overall design of the wall.
4. It's usually best to use a maximum of three frame sizes, as more might look a tad cluttered. “Don't be afraid to opt for big formats – they’re magical. They beautifully fill up large walls and, surprisingly, they make small walls look bigger,” Riccardi said.
5. Keep a three-inch distance between frames. If frames are placed too closely together, they’ll blend into one another and there won’t be any separation between them. You want people to be able to take in each carefully chosen object on your wall.
6. Neutral frames are easy to work with, but something bolder has pizzazz, too. “You can never go wrong by sticking to neutrals like black or natural oak. That being said, we love using gold frames to make a print pop,” said Riccardi.
7. Plan your story wall before you start hammering in nails. The easiest way to figure out your gallery wall layout is to use tape and hang the white papers that come in each frame to your wall. Once you're happy with the layout, you simply add in the actual frames.
