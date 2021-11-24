Through its open plan, versatile bedrooms, and natural palette, this Rue de la Gauchetière loft offers a new take on city living for a young family.
The project, completed in Fall 2020, is a thoughtful apartment renovation in a 100-year-old heritage building near the Old Port of Montreal. With flexibility and light as top priorities, Montreal-based Future Simple Studio, under principal architect Christine Djerrahian, came up with alternatives for the ubiquitous ‘drywall with swing door’ room found in most residential interiors.
This led to a simple and adaptable concept: a box inside the box. Two glazed convertible wooden volumes are arranged within the concrete space. They’re designated as bedrooms and used as spatial tools to organize the residential functions — kitchen, living, dining, study, reading, and exercise — which take shape on their periphery.
Each is then crafted as a bespoke kit of parts including everything from ceiling panels and mullions, to flooring and furniture. The bedrooms are also outfitted with a series of automated blinds — both sheer and blackout — that transform them from open spaces to semi or fully private rooms.
In the evening, when the sheer blinds are drawn and the lights are on, both rooms appear as floating lanterns in an open plan, creating a dream-like atmosphere while providing the needed comforts.
The 1,850 sq. ft. apartment is punctuated with custom-made built-ins and furniture designed by the studio: a poured concrete bathroom sink top, custom bookshelf/desk, and convertible bed frame, to name a few.
Inspired by the original character of the apartment, walnut plywood structures echo the earth tones of the brick walls, warm grey flooring and textiles pick up on the concrete, while glass and mirrors emphasize the airiness of the space with a constant play of light and reflection.
The ample addition of greenery — including vines and an 11-ft outdoor tree — adds a soothing, natural dimension to the downtown loft.
For many more photos, read the story online at TheSuburban.com
— v2com
— AB
