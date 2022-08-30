There are lots of things to maintain on a house and the surrounding property before another harsh Montreal winter hits — from landscaping to closing up pools, reorganizing closets, and cleaning out gutters, the to-do list is plentiful come fall. And one of those items to consider is a quick roof inspection. “The roof is key given it’s literally above everything, and depending on how old the roof is, everybody should have their roofs checked,” recommended Brandon Gillett, one of the owners of Belgrave Enterprises.
If it’s under 10 years of age, you should only have to look at it every five years to be sure there’s nothing wrong, but if it’s older, it should be looked at every 2-3 years. “Roofs will deteriorate uniquely because it depends on which side gets sun, which side gets rain, etc. You want to do a check-up and look for certain things depending on the type of roof that you have.”
Homeowners with a shingled roof should look for curling or missing singles, or any open sealant (which is caulking around the chimney). Those who have a flat roof (that is, it’s made with tar, gravel, or membrane) should look for discolouration or brown spots, open joints or overlaps. “You want to also check for open flashings, cracked sealants, and you want to make sure the drain is not blocked with leaves and other debris, which can freeze up.”
An important thing to consider when checking a roof is ventilation. Gillett said that in most cases, when homeowners think their roof is the root of a problem, it’s actually the ventilation that needs to be checked and repaired.
“What’s changing is our temperature. We have major temperature fluctuations now where on Christmas Day it will be five degrees and on January 3rd it’s -26, and this is usually why people are getting condensation and ice damning,” he explained. “When you research these problems on the Internet, you’re bombarded with the term ‘insulation’ in that people think it’s inadequate insulation, but it’s not true. Ninety per cent of the time it’s ventilation.”
A lot of Montreal homes, which were built in the 1960s or even earlier, had particular heating and ventilation systems, and temperatures back then were different. Today, heating systems are more efficient and with these fluctuations everyone’s ventilation is, as Gillett put it, “screwed up. Even if you have a young roof, a lot of roofers just don’t understand ventilation properly, so you can have an awesome roof that is beautifully installed but if the ventilation isn’t done well (where the vents aren’t where they should be or they are installed without following the manufacturer’s rules), they can suffer from problems they’re not even aware of.”
So Gillett insisted that homeowners make sure their roofer is proficient in the problem you’re calling them about. “With roofers, you want to be sure they have the required experience or knowledge, and you should ask what their background is in ventilation,” he said.
And act now! Roof repairs in the wintertime are a huge ordeal given the snow, cold weather, and more. Maintenance is much more difficult in the cold months, and can be a lot more expensive, too. So it’s the perfect time of the year to do give your roof a little TLC.
