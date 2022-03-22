Appartement Saint-Gérard, a recent project from Montreal interior design studio Vives St-Laurent, consists of the renovation of the first floor of a duplex located in the city’s Villeray district. The unit was built in 1935 and is part of a three-building development formerly owned by a group of cousins, meaning the clients are the first occupants who are not part of the family. The clients, a young family, were charmed by the original architectural elements and said it was important for them to keep a trace of the past.
The home stands out for the quality of the building before the renovations. “When we arrived, the previous owners had carefully preserved the moldings, woodwork, and stained-glass windows. An original pink tapestry installed by one of the cousins was still in place. The theme colour is a nod to the front door of the duplex, which people in the neighborhood call the Pink House,” shared the clients.
However, major renovations were required to create a living space that is open on the backyard. The dwelling is organized in a suite of rooms surrounding a central corridor, which is typical of many homes in the area.
One of the major changes implemented was the relocation of the main bathroom since the location of the room prevented the full clearing of the rear facade. Reorganizing the space in this manner allowed for the opening up of that facade, maximizing the amount of natural light entering the main living space. French doors and large multi pane windows were a perfect fit for this space giving it a chic and sophisticated feel.
The family wanted the kitchen, dining room, and living room to be connected so all divisions were designed to provide them with a generous amount of open space as well as functional private areas. On one end, you will find a compact area that includes the main entrance, two bedrooms, a walk-in closet, a bathroom, and the staircase leading to the basement. On the other side, the designers created an open area including the kitchen, the dining room, and the living room.
The apartment has two bedrooms located at the front of the house, one of which is configured as a master suite. The vestibule was slightly enlarged in order to improve the fluidity of this area. Since it was not possible to keep the original ceramic in the entrance, the designers used exactly the same mosaic pattern to evoke the original one.
Wanting to preserve the character of the apartment, the clients took care to remove every wooden door and frame in order to reuse as much of these architectural elements as possible. The juxtaposition of the solid wood frame with the white oak used for the floor and built-in furniture introduces textures from different eras.
Inspired by urban residences, the design is characterized by the use of natural stone with a unique character and various anthracite and copper finishes. The elegant kitchen serves as the centerpiece of the common area, where a symmetrical layout creates clear and simple lines.
The bathroom, sober and monochromatic, is enhanced by the custom wood furniture and the textured glass of the wall storage. The use of shades of gray contributes to the soothing atmosphere of the place, which will continue to evolve as the occupants’ furniture is integrated. As a result, the new layout respects the charm of the Montreal Plex while adapting it to a contemporary lifestyle.
For more photos, see the story at TheSuburban.com— v2com
