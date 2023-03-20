Reno tips from those who know

According to Canadian Mortgages Inc., home renovations provide, on average, an 85 per cent return on your investment (ROI). The home improvement projects with the best ROI are those that add functional space as well as square footage. In the end, a home reno can not only improve your living experience but also increase the value of your home.
There are many things to consider when planning a home renovation project. This includes coming up with a solid plan of the work to be done, the budget allowances, and assembling the team that will help carry out your design from start to finish. It all begins with having a reliable, qualified contractor.
“Get one with RBQ numbers,” said Lindsay Allard of Pierrefonds. Her family recently changed all the electrical wiring throughout the house along with water valves and the hot water tank, they redid all the wood floors on their second storey, plus they renovated their kitchen including tiles and their bathroom. “I made the unfortunate mistake of hiring a contractor without registration numbers, and despite the fantastic work at the beginning, it became apparent quite quickly that he [had an] inability to come check on the house every day after a certain point in time.”
Melanie Parnass of DDO agreed. She and her husband created an open-concept design by renovating their kitchen, dining room, and living room. “Hire a credible contractor with an RBQ license who can also provide references and pictures of past jobs,” she said. A good contractor will easily be able to supply you with photos and blueprints of previous projects as well as contact names and phone numbers of people who are willing to speak on their behalf. Communication between yourself and your contractor is also key. “It’s important to have constant communication with your contractor so that you are aware of the work being done.”
Creating a budget for a big reno is crucial in planning a successful project. However, those who have gone through the process already know that the budget has to be somewhat flexible. “Always prepare for unforeseen expenses,” Parnass warned. “During a renovation, you are often faced with surprises once the walls and the floors are opened up.”
You can also better plan your budget by asking for an estimate ahead of time. It’s helpful when planning the timeframe for the work. “Price out what you want done, how many hours it should take, and what the costs would be per project,” Allard suggested. “Do offer some leniency in the timeframe and costs, though, because things always do go slightly over depending on the job.”
Finally, if you’re even a little bit handy, you can help cut down on expenses by doing certain tasks yourself. “See if you can take on the smaller stuff like painting, grouting, or working on smaller spaces like washrooms,” Allard said. “Taking these things on by yourself or by a family member that knows what they're doing could save you a surprising amount of cash.”
