Record-setting sales continued in November on Montreal's real estate market

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) released on December 3 its residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of November, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
A new November sales record was set in the Montreal CMA despite the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residential sales jumped by 32 per cent compared to November of last year.
"We also saw a historic 57 per cent increase in the number of new condominium listings on the Island of Montreal, the highest level since the year 2000 when the real estate brokers’ Centris system began compiling market data," said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB.
November highlights include:
- Year-to-date sales have increased by 7 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.
- Sales continued to increase in several periphery markets, including the North Shore (+48 per cent), the South Shore (+37 per cent), Laval (+34 per cent) and Vaudreuil-Soulanges (+32 per cent), as well as on the Island of Montreal (+21 per cent). In contrast, sales in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu slowed, registering a 3 per cent increase, due primarily to a record drop in new listings in this market over the past several quarters.
- By property category, plexes (2 to 5 dwellings) registered the largest sales increase (+34 per cent) followed closely by condominiums (+31 per cent) and single-family homes (+31 per cent).
- There was a significant increase in active listings for condominiums (+14 per cent) and plexes (+7 per cent), numbers that have not been seen for a month of November since 2012 and 2014, respectively. This was in contrast to single-family homes, which registered a sharp decline (-38 per cent).
- With market conditions that are still very much to the advantage of sellers, median prices continued to increase significantly for single-family homes (+23 per cent) but tended to slow down for condominiums and plexes (+9 per cent).
Additional information:
Quarterly statistics – Barometer for the province of Quebec
Detailed and cumulative (2020) statistics for the province and regions
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies.
Société Centris provides real estate industry stakeholders with access to real estate data and a wide range of technology tools.
— Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers
— Centris
— www. Centris.ca
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.