Real estate brand JOIA launch three new and impressive projects

The JOIA brand has always been well-reputed for its high-end collection of rental properties, and they are excited to be launching three new, diverse condo-style rental projects: JOIA Laval, the Majestic by JOIA, and JOIA Griffintown. Each project boasts its own luxurious style and design and is centrally located in each of its respective areas.
“We’re developing properties that are high-end, with quality and location in mind, whether it’s one end of the city or the other,” said Michael L. Cons of Cons Properties. “The management of each property is hand-picked to ensure that everyone has a great living experience, and there is a concierge in every one of our buildings who lives on-site. We have units that meet every person’s budget, and we serve all kinds of clientele, from international students and young professionals to retired couples. The idea is quality, service, and really picking specific locations as well as materials.”
JOIA Laval (1555 Boul. Laval) was launched in July of this year, and these units have a wide range of high-end finishes and products, such as quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The project also features a spacious courtyard with barbecues for entertaining as well as indoor parking. The carefully thought-out exterior spaces are just as beautifully designed as their indoor counterparts, with flora and fauna surrounding on all sides.
The Majestic by JOIA (6801 Abraham de Sola St.), which is launching in November 2020 and is located in Côte Saint-Luc, oozes sophistication, from the impressive lobby at the bottom to the rooftop terraces. Choose from 120 one- to three-bedroom units that come equipped with custom-made Grollekitchens, hardwood floors, spacious closets (some are walk-ins), and high-end appliances. Enjoy the outdoors on a luxurious rooftop terrace featuring a sunset bar, summer kitchen, barbecues, elegant fire tables, water accents, and an amazing view of Saint Joseph’s Oratory. There is also a 24-hour doorman for added security, along with a state-of-the-art gym.
Finally, the JOIA Griffintown (370 rue des Seigneurs) is slated to launch next spring. Located in the true heart of Griffintown, this property offers a Zen-like experience, with a chic, contemporary design. Condo-like units with balconies as well as townhouses facing a private park are going to be available. Highlights of this project also include a gym and running track on the roof. Building units have sprawling views of the downtown landscape, and all rentals have kitchens that strike a perfect balance between beauty and function. Clients will love their close proximity to the Lachine Canal, Atwater Market and even Old Montreal.
All three of these projects pride themselves on the JOIA stamp of approval: fantastic accessible locales, modern designs and style, professional high-quality materials, and services that really cater to its renters. With a keen eye to detail, not to mention a commitment to providing clients with a luxurious living experience, JOIA’s latest rental property developments will wow and impress. And many more developments are already on their way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.