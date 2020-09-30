Quality service and the largest selection of vacuums at Vacupro

A vacuum cleaner is something most households have and rely on regularly, which is why it is so important to have a machine that works well for you and your home. With decades of expertise and a well-respected dedication to customer satisfaction — not to mention the largest selection of vacuums, supplies and parts for all types of machines — Vacupro is a one-stop shop for everything vacuum-related.
What sets Vacupro apart is their extensive knowledge of their industry – they know the ins and outs of every machine on the market. That is why they are the experts when it comes to recommending the optimal vacuum for your household’s needs. “Without question, our number-one frequently asked question is: What is the best vacuum?” explained owner Mike Smith. “But it is really not about the best machine – instead, let’s work together to find the best vacuum for you. Everyone has different needs, preferences and budgets, and we can guide you through the entire process to find the perfect machine.”
Vacupro has been in the vacuum business for three decades. They have a certified service centre as well as a mobile service for central vacuum installation and repair. They deal with all levels of machines — residential, commercial, and industrial — and also carry other cleaning products such as steamer machines and mopping systems.
Fall is the perfect time to upgrade your vacuum or service your existing one. With cleanliness being a top priority right now, you want an efficient machine that does a thorough, reliable job. Vacupro can ensure your vacuum is up to the task.
Vacupro is located at 285 Boul. St-Jean in Pointe-Claire. They can be reached by calling 514-694-1368, or visit their website vacupro.ca
