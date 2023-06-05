Pulling double-duty: Multi-functional furniture serves both form and function in small spaces

Small spaces only allow for so much stuff. When you’re working within more modest room sizes, it can quickly feel overcrowded and cluttered. The number-one way to ensure your small spaces feel airy and light is to par down on belongings.
There shouldn’t be too many knickknacks or wall décor items, or everything will feel too busy. You also need to choose your furniture wisely — too big and bulky and you won’t have any breathing space. The best pieces can pull double and even triple duty, making them multifunctional and worth the real estate they take up.
Storage
Having adequate storage at home is always a challenge, and it’s super beneficial when certain furniture has an integrated area to store excess things. There are many benches and other boxy seating options that open up, allowing you to keep blankets, remote controls, spare linens, and other storage items.
For the bedroom there are beds with drawers that are built into the bottom, a discrete way to tuck away clothing. Things like a vintage steamer trunk not only lend a cool rustic feel to a space but is a stylish way to hide away seasonal clothes in a bedroom.
Practical
The best part about multifunctional furniture is that it’s useful. It adds visual aesthetic but also becomes something that fulfills a practical need. Today’s sofas can be completely customized, meaning you can choose exactly what size you want based on the available space, plus integrate all kinds of cool features that will coincide with your lifestyle. They can have footrests and ottomans, heating and massage options, consoles with drink holders and compartments for remotes, and even end tables that extend out from the sofa arms when you need a surface for eating.
In smaller kitchens, you can find a range of countertop appliances that are not only compact in size but that can do the job of several gadgets too. Modern microwaves can be used as both a microwave and a convection oven where you can do everything from reheat leftovers to cook a roast. Toaster ovens can have many features such as toasting, baking, broiling, and air frying. Some choppers can also act as a food processor, blender, grater, and more. Having a single multifunctional kitchen appliance can help you save valuable space on your countertops.
Transformative
Like a real-life Transformer, there are some furniture pieces that are one thing and then can become a completely different thing. For example, you can find benches that fold out into a table, or a wall-mounted decorative piece that opens up into a makeshift desk. For a quick home office, look for an armoire that opens up into a three-surface desk, complete with built-in shelving and storage as well as lights, drawers, idea boards, and more. Just add a chair and you have a complete home office conveniently tucked away behind closed doors.
Having a small space doesn't mean you have to forgo on having certain stylish pieces. You just have to think outside the box and seek out items that help fulfill a particular need. In the end, you'll not only have a fashionable interior but one that works well in more ways than one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.