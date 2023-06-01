It has been 13 years now since Groupe Devlan entered the local real estate development scene with a mission to offer quality residences, well thought out while being affordable. Among the company’s achievements have been prestige single-family homes, townhouses and condominiums in Pointe-Claire, Pierrefonds, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, LaSalle, Lachine, and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
There is already a lot of excitement building among potential buyers for Genny, appropriately named for its location at 15442 Boul. Gouin Ouest in Sainte-Geneviève (or Genny). This unique condominium project will include 10 units — two single family homes and eight more located in a separate building. Regarding the latter, four will be on the ground floor while the remaining four will be spread over two levels.
Groupe Devlan purchased the land where a semi-detached bungalow has existed for many years. That property will soon be demolished. Pre-sales are now underway, and they expect to deliver the project in time for late winter of 2024. “I am fielding many calls from prospective buyers and there is clearly a lot to like about this project,” said Stephanie Devine, Director of Sales & Marketing for Groupe Devlan.
Situated in a prime location in the West Island with plenty of green spaces and nature parks, it will provide residents with ample opportunities to indulge in outdoor activities and enjoy nature. Moreover, the area is well connected to essential services such as stores, transportation and more, making it an ideal location for families and professionals alike to call home. As for parking, the homes will have double garages. Owners of the first floor units will have one spot while those on the higher floors will have two. Four indoor visitor parking spots are also part of the plan.
So, what will the two homes look like? For starters, they will include three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, covered verandas in the front and private terraces in the back. One of the homes has an additional balcony off the master bedroom. Kitchens will have islands, with quartz countertops and walk-in pantries. “These homes will have a real charming Cape Cod vibe to them, one that is seamlessly blended with modern design elements,” said Devine.
As for the building, each condo will have superior soundproofing between units, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, walk-in closets and large windows in order to bring in brightness. Air exchangers and air conditioning units will be installed. Personal terraces will also be included. Naturally, the two-level units will have more space. And every unit's master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. This applies to all condos and homes in the project.
The units at Genny range in price from $480,000 to $765,000. They will also include good storage space. “I think this is attractive to young families and empty nesters who want to downsize,” said Devine.”
The Devlan Group is the proud recipient of an AA Quality rating from the Garantie de Construction Résidentielle (GCR), which is the highest rating awarded to contractors. The aspects assessed are the quality of buildings, the financial health of the company, as well as customer satisfaction. For buyers at Genny, a five-year GCR warranty will be included.
You can find out more by making an appointment with the sales office via www.devlan.ca, email info@groupedevlan.com or call 438-500-2190 or 514-228-6621. Via their website you can also learn more about their various other projects.
