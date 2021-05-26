Ask any contractor or tradesperson if they are busy these days and the answer is a resounding “YES!” With all the time people have been spending at home, homeowners have taken on more renovation projects, both inside and outside their home, than ever before. In the past, people were more inclined to do renos to increase the value of their homes. But Re/Max Canada said that more than half of Canadians renovated their home in 2020 with the intention of living in it, with 29 per cent renovating to enhance their lifestyle for non-essential reasons (aesthetic and/or recreational purposes) and 29 percent doing so for essential reasons (safety and maintenance).
What many homeowners don’t realize is that a lot of the larger home renovation require some sort of permit. Benoit Chiasson, the director of administration and marketing at Pure Plomberie, said that if you’re doing minor renovations — replacing your kitchen faucet, toilet, or bathroom sink — you don’t need to contact your municipality. But for a bigger reno, the city should be advised.
“If you are going to do something major, like replace the sump pump, the city of Montreal has strict guidelines about how to hook it up. What is permitted or not permitted is based on where you live,” he explained. “Because you’re hooking it up to the city sewer system, they need to stop water from coming into your house. If you’re doing anything that changes the main drainage, you need a city permit because you will need to dig up to the city property line, and they need to allow it.”
When it comes to other reno or construction projects, like building an extension on your existing house or putting in a pool, deck or shed, your local municipality should be advised as well.
“The city wants to know how much work you’re going to do,” said Jeff Broodney, a general contractor and owner of ConstructionJTM. “A repair may not necessarily require a permit – it’s really for anything that increases the value of your home, like an upgrade or an improvement.”
So, the first step to any home project, Broodney said, is reaching out to the city and finding out what you are allowed to build. “In some municipalities, the garage door and front door have to be the same colour, or if a home has stone on the front and vinyl on the back, they won’t allow you to have a third material.”
The next step is getting the renovation work approved, which can be a lengthy process if not planned accordingly.
“Some permits are easy to get, and some are extremely difficult, and this can be challenging for the homeowner,” Broodney said. “Sometimes boards only meet every two or three weeks, where they can then approve the work or decline it and submit changes, in which case you have to go back to drawing board. In the end, it could be four or five months to get a permit for a deck.”
The good news is, Broodney said most permits are relatively inexpensive, and despite the delays they might cause to a renovation project, they serve an important purpose. “Almost everything you do to your house requires a permit,” he explained. “But really, it’s a good thing. Permits are in place to regulate things and to make sure things get done properly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.