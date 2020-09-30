Place St Moritz: Where the safety and the well being of our residents come first

The decision to move to a new location is never something that anyone takes lightly. Here are some of the questions that many people who visited and are now happily living at Place St-Moritz asked before deciding to join us…
Question 1
I read so much about the virus being a big danger for people living in some residences. How does St-Moritz deal with this challenge?
Covid 19 is a big challenge for everyone.
In Place St-Moritz we take all the necessary measures and precautions to ensure the health and well being of our residents and staff. In conjunction with our local health board, we have implemented weekly Covid 19 testing for employees, as well as, continuous training in safety measures. We firmly believe in being cautious and properly prepared.
Question 2
I find that it is so much harder to run my home, but I am not ready to give up my independence - what will life be like at Place St-Moritz?
Living at Place St-Moritz is like living on a cruise ship. With an abundance of sunlight throughout, our residence offers a spectacular dining room, a beautiful and spacious garden, solarium, indoor heated swimming pool.
You are completely independent yet you also have access to assistance services when required. Ease of mind with onsite maintenance, housekeeping, optional dining plan and in winter the snow is taken care of.
Question 3
The weather is changing and I am scared that I might have to travel to get everything that I need…
Place St-Moritz has an onsite depanneur for the essentials. For your special requests our activities coordinator is always happy to help order what you need for direct delivery to your door.
When the weather gets ugly just ease back, enjoy and stay beautiful in the hair salon.
Question 4
What if I don’t feel well?
Are their precautions taken to avoid catching the virus?
Every apartment is equipped with an emergency call system answered by our onsite medical personnel 24 hours a day, so immediate assistance when necessary is never far away. Moreover, a Doctor makes weekly visits to the Residence.
We follow all government guidelines. All persons arriving from the outside are checked for fever and asked about symptoms. Hand hygiene and masks are mandatory in all areas at all times. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the Residence. All touchpoint surfaces, door handles and elevator buttons are disinfected on a regular basis.
Question 5
One of my greatest pleasures is having my car- do I have to give up my car if I move into Place St-Moritz?
Many of our residents share your pleasure of using their car to run errands. Place St-Moritz has heated and well-lit indoor parking – no need to warm up the car or clean the snow!
Question 6
I like having my space, but cannot always see my family and friends…frankly, I am lonely sometimes, will I be isolated at Place St- Moritz?
Place St-Moritz offers a variety of common spaces to encourage interactions amongst people. As well, there is a multitude of interesting activities, be it aquafit class in our pool, playing bingo with the gang, enjoying a meal in the dining room, having a discussion over coffee, or hands on tending to your flowers in the garden.
“There is always something to do and someone to do it with”
For more information, call us today at 514.855.5552
