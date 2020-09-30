Phase 2 underway of Équinoxe Marc Chagall: Luxury Côte Saint-Luc condo rental properties

In one of the most highly sought-after areas of Côte Saint-Luc lies the Équinoxe Marc Chagall, where construction has begun on Phase 2 of the expansive project. After completing Phase 1, which includes 170 units and a plethora of features as well as beautiful common spaces, the second phase is underway with plans for 116 units, the same high-end amenities, and an even bigger, more spacious state-of-the-art gym.
“This is the last building on Marc Chagall Avenue. There are no other projects on that street,” said co-founder Philippe Mourani, who has been an integral force in Équinoxe developments. “Équinoxe Marc Chagall is truly the landmark in our Équinoxe portfolio.”
The luxury building features rentable units that are both airy and bright, with impressive nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. In total, there are more than 15,000 square feet of amenities including a swimming pool; professional meeting space; a gym and fitness centre; a furnished terrace in the back with a barbecue station; a kids’ room and dog park; a modern lounge with a pool table and big-screen television, as well as indoor parking.
There is an impressive lobby styled in contemporary design to set the tone of it all as you enter the elegant Équinoxe Marc Chagall. “I don’t think there is any other project like this in the entire West End of Montreal,” Mourani said.
Given the location as well as the varied services, the Équinoxe Marc Chagall caters to homeowners or empty-nesters who are from the area and are looking to downsize, or young professionals who are in search of luxury long-term rental options. “What these buyers want are all the services that they would have with a condo but without having to manage the ownership problems that come along with that,” Mourani explained.
Despite all these incredible facets of the project, the thing that truly sets this development apart is that many other successful properties have come before it. The Équinoxe collection of developments has always offered luxurious rental condos and a wide range of top-quality, lavish hotel-style services, along with large and welcoming common areas. By the time they rolled out this Côte Saint-Luc gem, they had perfected this successful business plan.
“This project is something that has really been well-thought out,” said Mourani. “There are all types of services that have been planned for many of our other sites, and we are carrying that model forward here.”
Phase 2 of Équinoxe Marc Chagall will be available starting in December 2020.
