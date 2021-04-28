We are putting more time and attention (and money) into outfitting our backyards. After all, we have such a short-lived summer season that we want to make the most of it. And given our current situation, we’re spending time in our spaces, both inside and out, more than ever. So, here are a few outdoor furniture trends to look out for this season that will add a punch of style and personality to your exterior living spaces.
Bright colours
Forget neutrals, unless you’re looking for a plain backdrop, in which case beiges and greys are a great choice. Or, instead, you could opt for something fresh and cheery, like a cool shade of turquoise or something in a fiery red or crimson. Accessories are leaning more toward pastel hues, with bold blues, lime green, even pink perfectly complementing shade options like awnings and umbrellas, as well as throw cushions and exterior rugs.
Long-lasting materials
Forget the cheap plastic patio furniture of decades past. Today’s outdoor furniture requires a bit of an investment, but it is built to last and will give you many seasons of enjoyment. Look for furniture that is made out of reliable, sturdy materials such as high-quality aluminum and resin. Make sure that you properly store these pieces in fall and winter to help them maintain their look and integrity.
Whimsical patterns
Patterns play a big part in the overall look of your outdoor space. You want to look for outdoor fabrics that have fun and lighthearted prints. This spring and summer, nature abounds with motifs that feature bugs, birds, and oversized florals. Tropical looks are very “in” — think palm fronds, flamingoes, pineapples, and toucans. Animal prints like stripes and spots can also help details “pop” outside.
Water elements
Having some sort of water feature in your landscape can totally transform your outside space because it can help you create a complete ecosystem in your own backyard. These can be as simple as a container garden on a porch to a natural lake complete with plants and fish. The initial setup takes some time and money, but once it’s going, they’re pretty easy to maintain. And they can become a beautiful centrepiece in a yard. Position beachy Adirondack chairs near your water feature to create a cozy place to rest. Plus, the sound of the trickling water is very soothing and will help block out surrounding noise pollution.
Fire features
More and more, homeowners are adding sort kind of element of fire to their exterior spaces. Because wood-burning units are banned in many boroughs, people are turning to propane or gas features like fire bowls and fire pits. Some furniture sets integrate fire into their design: a fire table with matching chairs, or lounge sets that include an outdoor fireplace.
Cooking
Flexing those culinary muscles outdoors has never been so popular! Forgo the rusty, primitive barbecues of summers past and revel in new exterior kitchens that have cutting-edge cookers, surrounding counterspace, clever storage options, and even niceties like shade or light. Outdoor pizza kitchens are showing up in homeowners’ backyards more than ever, as are makeshift bars with higher tables and chairs for lounge-style cocktails. Some companies are selling structures that can be fitted around your barbecue and provides additional kitchen prep spaces (counters, cabinets), as well as walls, hooks and shade. That way, you can keep all your outdoor cooking accessories at-hand.
