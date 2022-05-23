Outdoor furniture inspired by architecture and cooking

Outdoor spaces have become extensions of our homes, and with that has come collections of outdoor furniture that mimic their stylish interior counterparts. While the pieces themselves are made from durable, weather-proof materials that run the gamut from traditional and timeless to modern and minimalistic, it’s really the surrounding architecture that is dictating the overall look of today’s outdoor spaces.
Lush landscapes that are full of tall trees and sprawling gardens should take centre stage – that’s why, when it comes to the furniture, simple neutrals work well here. Beige wicker furniture pieces, muted fabrics and cushions, and organic details that are woven or braided, all meld together beautifully against a natural backdrop. You can infuse the setting with a bit of personality by adding some bold prints in certain accent pieces: area rugs, poufs, and baskets.
Depending on how much sun the yard gets, outdoor furniture that incorporates an element of shade are always good choices. While patio tables with umbrellas in the middle are still an option, there are also larger umbrellas that stand alone and come on a weighted curved stand to create a wider shaded area. They are easy to put up as well as fold down and store. There are also outdoor chairs and couches that have adjustable material canopies. All these practical options can become stylish additions to a yard when you get them in a bright colour or a fun motif like stripes.
If cooking is a big part of your family’s outdoor living experience and you have an exterior kitchen, the furniture should be complementary to dining and entertaining. That could mean high-back chairs or stools in front of the grill or at an outdoor bar. You’ll also want a great dining set. These can come in a myriad of materials, from ratan and wood to a wide range of metals and can really become the centrepiece of your outdoor space.
A lot of today’s backyards have privacy walls. These walls are a relatively easy do-it-yourself project and can not only be practical but can add visual interest to an outdoor area too. The furniture you position near these privacy walls depends on the type of material you choose (wood is the most common). A rich dark brown wood, for example, would be paired well with a monochromatic furniture set, like a black or charcoal grey wicker. Then you can add a punch of colour in the throw cushions or a nice area rug.
Modular furniture is a popular furniture choice because it’s interchangeable. You can buy squared-off chairs, tables, and ottomans, and they can be rearranged in different configurations depending on your mood and what look you want to achieve.
There should always be an element of fun in every backyard, either for the kids or the grownups (or both!). Right now, swing-inspired seating is all the rage. A roomy porch calls for a bench swing, and a big deck looks great with a trendy patio egg swing on a stand. String up a woven hammock. Hang a tire or a canvas pod swing from an old tree. Whatever you do, make it whimsical!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.