At this time last year, many of us were gearing up to work permanently or semi-permanently from home. More and more employers were allowing flexible work-from-home schedules, while many kids and teens found themselves doing more schoolwork from the comforts of home too. The need for a cohesive, multifunctional workspace at home suddenly became very real.
The key to an efficient home office is organization. Without certain organizational systems in place, a home office can become an unwanted gathering place for papers and overall clutter. This is especially true if more than one person is using this area of the house. As any professional organizer will tell you: everything needs a home. Depending on who will be working in the office, certain personalized solutions need to be specifically catered to those who are using it.
However, because this is also a part of where you call “home,” you also want the space to be stylish and inviting. A cold, stark office that resembles a cubicle will not be conducive to working because you won’t even want to be in there. So, here are five quick steps to make your home office both well-organized and tasteful.
Filing and supply systems for all!
Everyone has their own way of working – some like to have piles of papers and office must-haves, while others prefer a more minimalistic approach to office design. Integrate organizational systems that are designed for each person using the home office and choose stylish ways of doing it. For example, boxes with lids and pictograms might be well-suited for kids, while file boxes and magazine holders in pretty colours are better for mom and dad.
Make things accessible
It won’t help your child if all their supplies are on a higher shelf that requires you to take it down and put it back every time. Ensure that whatever each person needs to do their work is within arm’s reach.
Stash the extras
There’s no reason to have 25 sharpened pencils or three different notepads on a desk. Put one or two of each necessity out and store away the spare office supplies in a cupboard or secondary drawer.
Make it comfortable
Because your home office is, well, at home, it should still have certain comfort features. Rather than a stale traditional desk chair why not use a padded dining room chair or side chair? Area rugs and plants can really add warmth and a punch of décor panache to the space as well.
Personalize it
Everyone wants a little something of their very own in their working space. Use this opportunity to incorporate one or two personalized décor elements into the space for each person. This could be a framed print or photo, a memento or knickknack that has meaning, or a piece of art.
