Organic materials, matte finishes reign supreme in kitchens and baths

The trends in contemporary kitchens and baths have done a complete 360. While just a few years ago high sheen and overly lacquered finishes were all the rage, both the materials and colour palettes have been toned down significantly. Today, homeowners are looking for more natural, subdued utilitarian spaces that lend a relaxed, serene feel.
Modern-day kitchens
Because so many homeowners turn to integrated or concealed appliances rather than stand-alone ones, it’s important that the choice of cabinetry be closely considered – after all, that is the material that will dominate the space.
Wood is seeing a bit of a comeback but rather than dark, moody hues, lighter wood such as ash, white oak, or even plywood for a more budget-conscious option are taking over. However, dark wood accents can add a punch of organic colour too, like dark wood stools.
Rather than sleek finishes, the “in” kitchens of today are turning to more matte textures. It tones down colour much more because it doesn’t reflect the surrounding light. It allows the eye to focus on other details of the room, such as a stately farmhouse sink, a beautifully designed island, or a stunning fixture.
Marble and natural stone is also a very popular option in kitchens. Plus, the juxtaposition of a polished marble countertop with wood cabinetry or a matte surface area is incredibly striking. Look for marble slabs that have a lot of dramatic veining. This will make it visually appealing. And, because marble is so long-lasting, it’s a worthwhile investment for today’s homes.
Avant-garde bathrooms
Technology is playing a bigger role in today’s bathrooms, with everything from radiant heat flooring and towel rack warmers to personalized shower settings, motorized window coverings, and motion-activated lighting. And while bathrooms may be becoming more futuristic in function, it remains stylishly chic and relaxed in a more traditional sense. Colours and materials remain hushed; white and pale grey are still the go-to backdrop hues with light wood accents and matte finishes. Even the high-luster fixtures of bathrooms past are getting toned down with more understated yet elegant fixtures.
Lighting is also an important component to a bathroom. Although this is a more practical space in the home, which requires specific task lighting, it’s also a place that can become a veritable oasis, meaning there’s room to fit in a few ambient light fixtures to create a soothing, calming mood. You can get really creative with bathroom lighting, from miniature chandeliers propped over a freestanding bathtub to motion-activated lights around the sink and toilet.
A dash of colour never hurts. Homeowners can incorporate trendy colours or patterns in the linens or wall décor. Different types of plants can also be a welcomed addition to the bathroom.
Bathrooms and kitchens were no-frills once when it came to décor, and then they evolved to be practical showpieces with lots of luster and light. Landing somewhere comfortably in the middle, today these spaces are subtly sophisticated, with organic elements and colours as well as understated matte finishes.
