One out of 10 moves in Canada was caused by COVID-19 in 2020, according to study

Nearly 4 million Canadians move every year. With the moving season ahead, MovingWaldo, a leading Canadian moving app, has conducted a study on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Canada’s moving industry. The in-house survey carried out on a sample of 1821 Canadians, demonstrates that in 2020, 1 out of 10 moves was indeed caused by the health crisis.
Here are some of the highlights:
- 85% of the moves in 2020 were accelerated due to Covid-19.
The reasons that prompted Canadians to move in 2020:
- Personal reasons: 75%
- Professional reasons: 15%
- The Covid-19 pandemic: 10%
Among the moves that were caused by the health crisis, the main reasons are the following:
- Reduce rent cost: 37%
- Move in with close ones: 31%
- Need of a larger home: 25%
In 2020, the health crisis became one of the main obstacles in the moving procedures:
- 40% of the moves that were delayed during the year were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The analysis of the survey, however, indicates that Canadians still desire to move:
- 22% say they want to move in 2021, and 50% plan to do so in the next 6 to 12 months.
- 20% of these moves are driven by Covid-19.
Impact on the real estate market
To validate the real estate market’s repercussions, MovingWaldo spoke to Renaud Thibault, owner of RE/MAX D’ICI in Lanaudière. According to the real estate professional, the increase in demand for suburban houses motivates older sellers to sell their residence, in order to benefit from Montreal buyers’ overbidding. He added that they leave the city in the hope of living in a larger property, better suited to working from home. “People need more space to breathe,” said Thibault.
At Local Logic, an urbanistic platform that analyses qualitative data on cities, changes also have been observed. Due to the pandemic, renter lifestyle preferences have started shifting. Interest in rental units close to parks increased by 8% from Q1 2020 to Q4 2020 Canada-wide while public transport witnessed a drop of 24%. It is too early to tell whether these changes will be temporary or not.
Montreal witnessed a significant increase in the supply of rental listings of all sizes in the past year as short term rentals returned to the market, remote work became more popular and less students moved to the city. Smaller units saw a particularly important increase in availability which translated into a consequent price decrease during that period.
