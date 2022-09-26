Every fall, companies announce their Colour of the Year, and this sets the tone for colour in the next 12 months. From colour giant Pantone to paint brands like Sico, Dulux, Sherwin-Williams, and more, their forecasted colours for 2023 are calming and serene, just what we need going into a new year.
Pantone went with a peaceful hue that is amplified by none other than, technology. Digital Lavender is a dusty, soft light purple colour that we’re already seeing in new fabrics, wallcoverings, and decor accessories. Works well in: Bedrooms, powder rooms, and children’s’ bedrooms
Sico went with a slightly bolder colour choice for ’23. Melt Water, a strong and warm teal that can be anchored by any number of colours, from whites and greys to blues, oranges, yellows, and greens. Works well in: Kitchens, living rooms, and dining rooms
Dulux also chose a turquoise in this colour family. Vining Ivy is a rich teal that has a myriad of applications. It pairs well with lighter and darker shades of aquamarine, as well as whites and beiges for trim and other detailing. Works well in: Bathrooms, bedrooms, and living rooms
Sherwin-Williams decided to go with a more neutral Colour of the Year. Their shade Redend Point is a mid-tone blush-beige, reminiscent of colours found in the desert. Works well in: Transient spaces (hallways, entryways, mudrooms, etc.), kitchens, and home offices
Behr went super-safe with their 2023 Color of the Year. Blank Canvas is a simple off-white with very soft notes of yellow. It’s an incredibly versatile shade that can stand on its own or it can be used as a neutral background for other more daring colours. Works well in: Transient spaces (hallways, entryways, mudrooms, etc.), kitchens, living room, or bedroom
Dutch Boy also chose something pale and adaptable. Rustic Greige is a slightly beige-brown-taupe that take on different appearances depending on the light. It grounds all three of their 2023 colour trend palettes. Plush, Wistful, and Botanic, becoming the perfect way to tie together the colour scheme of a home. Works well in: Bathrooms, living rooms, and bedrooms
Colour is one of the easiest ways to update or transform the look and feel of a room. Applying colour to the walls is the most straightforward way to paint a space. An accent wall is another aesthetically pleasing way to showcase a particular colour without it becoming too overwhelming.
And don’t forget about the “fifth wall”: the ceiling. Painting the ceiling can have a big effect. It can help smaller rooms appear larger or it can make a more spacious room feel cozier and intimate.
Look to the new colour palettes that are coming out to find your perfect shade. “I genuinely feel that colour is so personal and really impacts how we feel and engage in our spaces. So, if it feels right, do it!” said Benjamin Moore colour marketing expert, Sharon Grech. Benjamin Moore will be announcing its colour of the year in the coming weeks. “I like to encourage people to think less about ‘rules’ and more about the function of a space and how they want to feel when they are in the room.”
Not only will it brighten up your interiors, but it will also lighten your mood for 2023.
