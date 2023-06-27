My backyard oasis

We moved into our first home 12 years ago, and my husband and I immediately got our hands dirty gardening. While we had a modestly sized backyard and two already-full flowerbeds in the front, we wanted to put our own stamp on our property. During the 11 years we lived in our tiny one-bedroom apartment prior to home buying, we’d already honed our green thumbs somewhat, with tomato plants and fresh herbs on our balcony every summer and a plethora of houseplants indoors that made our home feel like the rainforest.
It’s taken many years of trial-and-error landscaping our home, learning as we went, but this is the first summer that I feel as though our yard is going to thrive. It’s almost at a point where we have all the structural stuff in place, and now we just have to continuously populate it with plants summer to summer.
We have many different aspects to our yard. We’ve got a soft spot for the bees and butterflies (we’re even butterfly rangers this summer for the David Suzuki Foundation, meaning we’ve committed to planting a certain number of pollinator plants) so I have a massive flowerbed filled with sunflowers, milkweed, and wildflowers, as well as potted flowers on my back deck, an herb garden along the side of the house, and hostas, lavender, and lilies in my front beds.
We also love growing things in our garden that we can eat – it’s been a fantastic way to get our now 10-year-old son to try and love different types of veggies. We’ve learned what is easier for us to grow and use, and what is either too finicky or not useful. This year we have cherry tomatoes, peppers, lettuces, strawberries, and cucumbers. I planted green beans in hanging pots (make sure to get the climbing variety, not bush beans, a mistake I learned from one year) and I have a net hanging above and behind them, which they’ll grab onto and crawl, and therefore make picking all the easier. We have a massive raspberry bush that we planted when our son was born, two blueberry bushes, and new to our brood: a goji berry plant. And each year we try something new just for fun — this summer we’re going to see if we can grow our own watermelons or cantaloups.
Finally, we love to lounge outside, and that meant setting up our yard in such a way that it was practical to our outdoor living habits. We have a kid with lots of sporting equipment and water play stuff, and we keep everything neatly concealed in a deck box. I love to read outside and we all love dining al fresco, and after years of buying cheaper metal furniture that barely withstood the elements for more than 2-3 seasons, we upgraded our outdoor furniture to a comfy sectional set with a dining table, perfect for family barbecues and summer entertaining.
My husband is also an incredible cook and had gone through a number of barbecues, which also wear out in time, so last summer his birthday gift was a ceramic barbecue. These barbecues can do everything from grill to smoke and even bake, and we use it all year long. It’s extremely durable and high-quality. To protect our exterior investments and also gain some either much-needed shade on hot days or somewhere to duck out of a summer rain shower, we got a hardtop gazebo. It’s sturdy and made of weather-resistant materials, and it has screen curtains that can be pulled closed to stave off mosquitoes and other pests. This setup has turned our deck into an exterior room, minus the solid walls, and has afforded us some much needed and appreciated extra space.
Because we spend so much time outdoors and really take advantage of the milder weather, we worked tirelessly to create an oasis that we would enjoy, and it’s conveniently just beyond our backdoor. We found things we love like cooking outdoors and gardening, and thoughtfully incorporated it into our landscape. The result was an area of our home that we cherish and look forward to during those snowy months. We’ve come a long way since our 3½ jungle.
