Mudrooms make winter living more tolerable

Winter living is messy. From the snow and ice to the salt and gravel, it can make for a lot of chaos and the need for constant cleaning. A well-organized mudroom can streamline all this.
By having a designated area of the home for coming and going, you can contain some of the disorder as well as all the odds and ends of winter weather wear. This would be a place ideally situated near the front or back doors of your home. Or creating a mudroom in an area of the garage can be a more spacious, practical place for this kind of setup.
Assess who will be using the mudroom space. If you have younger children, then hooks are going to be best because they don't yet have the coordination (or patience) to hang things like coats and snow pants on hangers. Bins are also best for accessories such as mittens, gloves, neck warmers, and hats. They can be personalized with each family member's name, so everyone always knows how to locate their things.
It's also useful to have a sitting spot in a mudroom. A bench is handy and provides a place to sit down and put on or take off boots. A bench that pulls double duty and opens with interior storage is even better. In there you can store things such as umbrellas, reusable grocery bags, and more.
Besides members of the family, what other purposes would a mudroom fulfill? If you have pets that need to be walked, incorporate a basket or bin to store leashes, collars, toys for the park, baggies, and other furry friend necessities. If you are an active family and you are regularly using sporting equipment, maybe there could be an area to store hockey sticks, gym bags, or yoga mats.
A big part of a mudroom is that it needs to be multifunctional. In addition to housing a lot of transient needs, it can have certain "extras" that make it even more useful. Boot and mitten dryers can dry wet, soggy snowsuits and more in a lot less time. You can also set up a family command centre — a place to keep a calendar with reminders and family to-dos as well as bills, school forms, and other important household documents. When everything is centralized, it will help keep everyone in the loop of the household ongoings.
Finally, a few "niceties" will really put your mudroom over the top. These include things like a mirror (because who doesn't want to give themselves a quick once-over before breezing out the door), or even a few personalized decorative accents such as throw pillows, an area rug, a beautiful light fixture, and plants.
Winter means a lot of stuff, but when you have a designated room for all the snow gear, school needs, and other random transient items, it can be less of a hassle. Assess the needs and who will be using the mudroom, and outfit it in a smart, functional way to suit your family's lifestyle.
