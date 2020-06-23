Moving Maven’s tip of the week: Avoiding moving day mayhem

Moving day is coming fast. So, what next? Well, let me show you ways to save some money so your move stays on budget.
What tools should I be armed with and supplies should I have on hand on the day of my move?
Over the last 20 years one of the top questions customers ask me is: What can I do to save some money on my move? One of the reasons why my company insists on giving face to face estimates is because we want to be able to give our customers the tools they need to make a cost-effective move a reality. Here are a few do’s and don’ts:
Do
- Do everything you can in advance
- Disassemble your furniture. Take apart the beds and remove mirrors from dressers. Most movers will remove table legs, before they wrap them with the moving pads.
- Keep Ziploc bags and labels for your hardware from your disassembled furniture. You can even tape the hardware bag to the bottom of the correct furniture. Most movers will reassemble the furniture they have disassembled but if you have done it on your own make sure they know where to find the hardware.
- Clear the hallways and entryways of furniture, boxes, shoes and any other items that might be in the movers’ way.
- If you are in an elevator building, ask the administration to put the elevator on service for the time of your move. Each time the movers have to wait for an elevator costs you precious time and money.
Don’t
- Block your furniture with boxes.
- Worry about moving the clothing hanging in your closets. Most moving companies will provide wardrobe boxes (or hanging boxes) on the day of your move.
- Have your children and pets around on the day of your move. While we love children and animals, on moving day, they can be a major distraction which will cost you money.
- Book your cable, phone, internet or any other technicians or contractors on the day of your move
Moving Maven Time and Money Saving Tip: Most moving companies will not disassemble and reassemble IKEA furniture. If you have lost the original instructions and still have or remember the name of the piece, you can find the instructions online.
Reserving parking for the moving truck:
Some cities and municipalities will allow residents to reserve parking in front of their old and new dwelling for the day of their move. To find out if your municipality offers this service, please contact both municipalities (moving to and from) public works department online, by phone or in person. There may be fees associated with reserving the parking but, if you live in an area where parking is difficult, reserving the spot will save you money on the day of your move. If that is not a possibility, the time honored tradition of trying to cordon off the area may work.
Avoid moving day mayhem:
Take the time to reconfirm all of your bookings. Call the companies you have booked your various changes of service with and reconfirm your dates and times. If you have not gotten a confirmation number you should request a written or email confirmation along with a contact person and phone number in case of delays.
You should definitely reconfirm your moving company. You could ask them what time they expect to show up or where you are on the list for the day of the move, but, do not hold them to that. Moving day is full of surprises and not everyone follows my tips as diligently as they should. Some other bookings may include:
- Hydro (make sure to take the meter reading at your old and new address)
- Phone, internet and cable
- Other installations and deliveries
You are going to be exhausted at the end of your moving day so be prepared with the following:
My most important piece of advice is pack an overnight bag or survival kit for the day of your move. This is really the one piece of advice that I get thanked for by my customers the most often. Your kit should include:
- A fresh set of sheets and your pillows
- Pyjamas
- Toiletries
- Medications
- A change of clothes
- Light bulbs
- Toilet paper
- Extra set of keys to your new home
- Paper plates, cups, utensils
- Plug for your cell phone and computer
- Broom, mop and some cleaning supplies
This kit should stay with you all day – keep the kit in your car or somewhere you will be able to find it easily at the end of your moving day. Do not give this bag to be moved by your movers!
Keep moving forward, you are almost there and all the preparing and organizing that you are doing will definitely pay off in the end.
Next week’s Moving Maven Tip:
My new home will not be ready for the day I have to move – what should I do?
And It’s Moving Day! Get up get ready and go!
One of the most stressful life events is moving and Shari Feigenbaum, Managing Partner of Murry Transport — a family-owned moving company proudly serving Greater Montreal and surrounding areas since 1998 — offers weekly tips to help get you through it. For more information call 514-995-8737 or email info@murrytransport.com
