Montreal’s East End jewel is an integral part of a one-stop property renovation hub

Pépinière-Gentile, Ceramique Royal and Distribution Morello are three integral parts of Mega Centre Montreal, a one-stop hub for complete home renovations located in the industrial area of Saint-Leonard —accessible within five-minutes of each other.
Mega Centre Montreal - Pépinière-Gentile (8360 Pascal-Gagnon St.)
A landscaping distribution and garden centre for more than 57 years, serving professionals and homeowners alike. Co-founder Giuseppe Gentile, who came to Canada from Italy in 1962, can still be seen walking through the site. “He arrived here with a suitcase and a heart filled with determination and hard work,” said his daughter, Angela Gentile.
The company, which expanded over the years to become Mega Centre Groupe — with added locations in Joliette, St. Constant and Longueuil — specializes in gardening and landscaping, as well as masonry. “We are Elite Permacon distributors with a wide selection of pavers, bricks and stones. This is the one-stop shop for all your renovation needs, from the foundation to the finishing touches,” she added.
Angela — who now runs the business along with her brothers Orlando and Joe, her husband Tony Di Re, daughter Cristina and a dynamic and knowledgeable team — invites new customers to discover the industrial area in Saint-Leonard and visit the many specialized businesses on Lafrenaie, Du Creusot, Pascal Gagnon, and du Champ d’Eau Sts., which can be reached via the Langelier Blvd. exit off the eastbound Autoroute 40. She calls these nearby businesses truly hidden pearls.
“We all network, which is great,” said Angela, adding, “Family businesses are the backbone of the economy.”
Mega Centre Groupe - Pépinière-Gentile is located at 8360 Pascal-Gagnon St. in Saint-Leonard. Call 514-321-0350 or visit www.megacentregroupe.com
Ceramique Royal (8845 Pascal-Gagnon St.)
Primarily a distributor of ceramic and porcelain tiles, but the store, founded more than 40 years ago by the Lucia family, also offers plumbing accessories, kitchen cabinets, wood flooring, heated floors, kitchen countertops, and bathroom vanities.
Constantly striving to put forth the very best product, Ceramique Royal offers a unique European aesthetic to both homeowners and developers with most of its selection imported directly from Spain and Italy. And its highly experienced sales team will also help you use your budget efficiently to reach your design goals while providing all the technical assistance you need.
“Ceramique Royal has the best selection of ceramic and natural stone in town,” wrote satisfied customer Andreea Mihailescu on the company’s website. “We worked with them on all of our properties over 25 years. Their customer service is outstanding. They have great prices and superior quality and we will definitely continue working with them on our future projects.”
When it comes to commercial or residential projects, Ceramique Royal definitely has you covered. Located at 8845 Pascal-Gagnon St. in Saint-Leonard. For more information call 514-324-0002 or visit https://royalceramic.com
Distribution Morello (8615 du Creusot St.)
With 40 years in the paint business, offers a wide selection of interior and exterior paints in every imaginable shade and colour for residential, commercial and industrial projects.
Distribution Morello carries major brands, including MF and Benjamin Moore, and only offers high quality, durable and resistant paints prized for their strength and covering power. Paints that are easy to use and adaptable to all types of surfaces — all at competitive prices.
Distribution Morello has all the equipment you need to get any job done and also specializes in the sale and repair of painting accessories, like sprayers and pumps
And if you have any questions, the experienced staff will surely have the answers and can assist you in choosing the most suitable products for all of your needs. Distribution Morello even offers interior design services.
So if you need help improving your living or working environment, you can count on Distribution Morello, located at 8615 du Creusot St. in Saint-Leonard.
Call 514-612-4454 or 514-324-3910 or visit www.distributionmorello.com
