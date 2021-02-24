Montreal finished 20th on the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent in January for a one-bedroom home at $1,428 and 14th for average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,889.
The average asking rent for all Canadian properties in January was $1,714 per month down 8.7 per cent year over year. This decline is slightly worse than the average decline in the second half of 2020 of 8.5 per cent, according to Rentals.ca’s and Bullpen Research & Consulting’s latest National Rent Report.
Condo rental rates down 19 per cent year over year in Canada while annual apartment average rents are up 5 per cent. “Prospective tenants continue to experience a market flush with choice and have more bargaining power than they’ve had in many years,” said Matt Danison, CEO of Rentals.ca.
Year over year and monthly rental rates for a one-bedroom and two-bedroom were up in Montreal in January. Other cities and areas in and around Montreal not included on the list were:
- Laval with average monthly rent in January for a one-bedroom home at $1,357 and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,703.
- Côte Saint-Luc with average monthly rent in January for a one-bedroom home at $1,351 and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,739.
- Outremont with average monthly rent in January for a one-bedroom home at $1,245 and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,675.
- Ahuntsic-Cartierville with average monthly rent in January for a one-bedroom home at $1,194 and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,413.
- Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve with average monthly rent in January for a one-bedroom home at $1,011 and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,277.
- Saint-Laurent with average monthly rent in January for a one-bedroom home at $994 and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,329.
Montreal rents for apartments and condominium rentals remained flat year over year at $1,650 in January compared to $1,652 in January 2020. Overall, 14 of 22 cities and areas saw annual declines for average asking rents for apartments and condo rentals.
The average rate for condominium rentals in January declined 19 per cent from the previous year to $1,988 a month. And the average rental rate for a single-family home in January was $2,215, down 15 per cent from the previous January. But the average rental rate for apartments increased by 5 per cent over January 2020 to $1,604 per month.
“Single-family homes and condominiums for rent continued their downward slide in January, as the most expensive properties continue to get less expensive to rent during the pandemic,” said Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research & Consulting. “The rental apartment market has been relatively flat over the past six months, with landlords offering a number of incentives to sweeten the pot.”
Other takeaways from the February National Rent Report include:
- Given the latest COVID-19 numbers and the slow vaccination rollout, a return to work en masse is not expected for several months and could push back the recovery forecast for the second half of this year to 2022.
- Many of the major resale housing markets in Canada are a feeding frenzy of activity, with low interest rates and changing housing demands fueling a buying spree. But it’s not having an impact on the rental market in any meaningful way.
- The latest Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data came out in late January, showing the vacancy rate in Canada increasing to 3.2 per cent from 2.2 per cent year over year for apartments, as the pandemic has cut immigration, reduced household formation, and kept many students at home with their parents.
— Bullpen Research & Consulting
— AB
