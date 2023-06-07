Mondev is renowned for being one of the most active real estate development companies in Montreal. Boasting an impressive, varied portfolio of properties, from apartments that are available to rent and condos for sale, to homes and townhouses that can be purchased.
They also hold a wide range of commercial properties that can be rented or purchased. From the classic and modern buildings of the Old Port to the artsy, retro-chic look of Le Plateau, Griffintown, and everywhere in between, Mondev properties can be found in all areas of the city. The company offers buying and renting options for both residential and commercial properties, with exciting new projects in the pipeline that they will be launching in the Fall.
Their newest project, Leora, has got it all. The building offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos for rent on a centralized corner in Saint-Laurent. With 109 units in all, every apartment has bright, unobstructed sunshine and beautiful views too. The spaces come with five brand new appliances as well as hot water included. The rooms are sophisticated and well-appointed. They have stunning light fixtures and window coverings along with chic quartz countertops.
An on-site gym, outdoor pool, and terrace make Leora the perfect place to meet a variety of lifestyle needs, while their underground parking lot adds another level of convenience and practicality. “The pool and other amenities will be done by the end of the summer,” said Helen Kritikakos, Director of Marketing and Client Relations at Mondev.
Situated on Ward St., the building is closely located to major highways and schools, shopping, and other services. “People have already officially moved in,” said Kritikakos, adding that "60 per cent of the building has been rented out to date".
For more information on Mondev or the Leora project, visit mondev.ca or call 438-409-4692
