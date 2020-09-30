Miriam Hanna: Jack-of-all-trades in the real estate world

Working with a real estate broker who has unparalleled experience as well as true passion for what she does is a huge asset, regardless of whether you are buying or selling. Pair that with money-savvy and great connections to professional buyers, and you have the complete package. Miriam Hanna is just that: a certified accountant as well as a real estate agent. Hanna specializes in the areas of Montreal and Laval, and deals specifically with residential condos, houses, and multiplexes.
“I became a chartered accountant and, after that, I developed a passion for real estate,” she explained. “The way that I provide service is different: it’s really about providing professionalism, discussing the client’s needs and respecting them, and supporting them as I help them find the best way of purchasing or selling a property.”
Because Hanna works on her own and not for a larger agency, she feels as though this allows for a more personalized connection with her clients.
“My clients don’t have to stick with a commission rate that comes from a head office, I don’t have huge expenses, and I’m able to foster a one-on-one relationship with all my clients,” she said, adding that she bases commissions on individual clients and never a set fee. “I’m very prudent when dealing with clients and finding them the right house. Because of my accounting background, I can look at property transactions from a cash flow perspective. And I’m connected to VIPs of finance and other professionals because of my varied background, and this has opened the door for many of my potential buyers. These are just some of the perks of working solo.”
A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) who is passionate about real estate, Hanna has a determined business sense and unmatched expertise in the real estate market. Her attention to detail and dedication to her clients have allowed her to develop a bond of continuous trust, which is at the heart of her business.
You can reach Miriam Hanna by calling 514-586-9506, emailing info@miriamhanna.realestate or by following her Facebook page.
