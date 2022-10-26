Maximize your small space

Unless you’re living in a seven-bedroom mansion, chances are you’re like most Canadians: trying to make the most of your small living space. From studio apartments to three-bedroom family homes, most of us are craving more space, particularly when home is also the office.
Maximizing your small space to include an office is not an insurmountable challenge. With the right tools and a little planning, you can bring the benefits of a much larger space to wherever you work.
Get a desk that works
Though you may love the look of something larger, chances are you can make do with a compact desk. Measure your workstation and see what makes sense, taking into account the space you want versus what you actually need. Pro tip: an adjustable standing desk can give you the option to stretch your legs throughout the day.
Invest in an ergonomic chair
Considering this is where you’ll be sitting for eight hours a day, investing in the right chair is crucial. Find something with various controls so you’re at a comfortable height, with feet flat on the floor and elbows and wrists straight when typing.
Clear the clutter
Extra pens and pencils, papers, folders, and empty coffee mugs and dishes…when you’re working in a small space, every item takes up room both physically and mentally. Combine regular work breaks with bringing dishes to the kitchen and store loose items in a box or drawer.
Put two screens in one
Multiple screens were great at the office, but at home, it’s rare to have the space for extra monitors. The LG UltraWide monitor has a single stand and curved screen which can show multiple windows at once, making it easier for you to multitask at work.
Make use of sleek backgrounds
By now, we’ve all seen the hilarious (and not-so-hilarious) backgrounds available for virtual calls. While they can be entertaining, they also serve a helpful purpose: hiding your unmade bed, scattered kid toys and dirty dishes.
Using your space wisely will contribute to a more relaxing and productive work environment, so that at the end of the day you can reconnect with family, friends or your adorable pup. To check out more productivity solutions, visit lg.ca
— News Canada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.