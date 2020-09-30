Fall is certainly here, but it wasn’t too long ago that we were feeling the heat of summer. And while cooler temps are on their way, the heat still remains in Montreal’s housing market. With more of us working from home and kids learning at home on-line, if you haven’t thought about up-sizing your space, now is the time to do it.
According to statistics released on September 15 by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), Canadians, and Montrealers in particular who were feeling the closeness of everyone staying home during the pandemic, are opting to sell their homes for something bigger to accommodate a home office and the luxury of a backyard.
National home sales and new listings continued to climb in August 2020, with the largest year-over-year gains recorded in Montreal of 16.4 percent and Ottawa of 19.9 percent.
“It has been a record-setting summer in many housing markets across Canada as realtors and their clients play catch up following the loss of so much of the 2020 spring market,” said Costa Poulopoulos, chair of CREA. “As conditions evolve into fall, we continue to make sure clients stay safe by complying with government and health officials’ directives and advice, including using technology to show properties virtually and to complete required forms and contracts.
And RE/MAX’s Fall Market Outlook Report, released September 1, pointed to the pandemic prompting many Canadians to reassess their living situations. According to a survey conducted by Leger on behalf of RE/MAX Canada, 32 per cent of Canadians no longer want to live in large urban centres, and instead would opt for rural or suburban communities. This trend is stronger among Canadians under the age of 55 than those in the 55+ age group.
And, not only are Canadians more motivated to leave cities, but changes in work and life dynamics have also shifted their needs and wants for their homes. According to the survey, 44 per cent of Canadians would like a home with more space for personal amenities, such as a pool, balcony or a large yard. So it’s no surprise that currently, there is great demand in Montreal suburbs for single detached family homes with backyards.
But what if you need more space, want to add a home office, or even have your elderly parents come live with you but you love your home and neighbourhood and don’t want to move? That’s where it pays to consider renovating your current space, especially if your property can accommodate an extension.
One of the best ways to access funds for a home renovation is through a me equity line of credit (HELOC). This way, you’re not using cash you may need for other things and instead, you’re borrowing against the value of your home and increasing its value at the same time.
According to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, “You may be able to borrow money secured against your home equity. Typically, interest rates on loans secured against home equity can be much lower than other types of loans. … You must go through an approval process before you can borrow against your home equity. If you’re approved, your lender may deposit the full amount you borrow in your bank account at once.”
Whether you chose a HELOC or not, renovating your existing home is a great way to stay in your neighbourhood and make your home exactly the way you want it to be.
— Gloria Levine
