Making hard choices

There are many different choices when it comes to hard flooring, and each one has its own unique set of pros and cons. Here is a breakdown of the options in hard flooring and why they may be a good choice for your next project or one to avoid.
Laminate flooring
Laminate has come a long way in style and overall look. Gone are the days of cheap, tacky-coloured laminate kitchen floors – today’s laminates come in an endless array of colours, mimicked finishes, and patterns. They are easy to install and work with, making them great for DIYers, and it’s an extremely durable material. Laminates are also substantially cheaper.
However, laminates sometimes don’t respond well to moisture or damp conditions, limiting their usage in certain spaces. And if they were to get damaged, they can’t be repaired – it must be completely replaced.
Hardwood floors
There’s no denying the beauty of real hardwood floors. There are so many kinds of woods to choose from and, thanks to stains, an endless rainbow of colours. Hardwood flooring has longevity, as it can be sanded and refinished to maintain its splendour, and it can even add value to a home. But remember: wood is susceptible to dents and scratches as it’s softer and more porous. It can also expand and contract based on moisture (so they are not always suitable for kitchens and bathrooms). Hardwood flooring will also eat up a big chunk of a reno project as they are one of the more expensive options.
Tile
Tile is ideal for those who want something unique and one-of-a-kind. There are an infinite number of colours, shapes, and patterns in tile flooring, and almost any style or look can be achieved. Tile is strong and long-lasting in most cases, as well as waterproof, but it can scratch or chip too. Nevertheless, it is very costly, especially if it’s a large floor space, and tile can sometimes be difficult to maintain because the grout between them can stain and wear away.
Vinyl
If you’re looking for one of the most affordable flooring options, it’s vinyl. It is not only easy to maintain but it’s simple to install and it can mimic almost any material, from wood to ceramic and stone. Some homeowners find it has a slightly duller, less desirable look, as certain colours can fade with time. But it’s an economical, easy flooring solution.
Natural stone
You don’t install natural stone flooring if you don’t have a deep wallet for both purchasing this product and having it properly installed. But the organic, pure, raw beauty of natural stone is incomparable. Stone is very durable and insulated for warmth, and this is a very eco-friendly flooring choice. Beware: stone can scratch or chip, and replacing it is an expensive endeavor.
