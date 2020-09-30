Le Charlebois: New high end condo project in Pointe-Claire Village attracts great interest

Construction will begin at the end of October on a new high-end condominium project in the Pointe-Claire Village called Le Charlebois. According to Marc Lefort, vice-president of business development for McGill Real Estate and Engel & Völkers Montréal, one of the commercial spots and half of the 14 residential units are already spoken for.
Delivery of this project by Koebra Developments is set for the end of 2021. Le Charlebois is a new mixed-use project on the former site of the Pioneer Restaurant and Bar. And what is in a name? Leon Charlebois founded the original hotel on this site more than 120 years ago. Located on Lakeshore Boulevard, prices go from $ 819,000 to $ 1,787,000, plus GST/QST. Two- and three- bedroom units range in size from 1,260 to 2,500 square feet.
Lefort said there have been a lot of appointment bookings at the presentation centre across from the site.
“We are seeing a lot of people presently residing on the West Island who want to downsize, yet still enjoy good space,” he explained. “Le Charlebois definitely falls into that category. Plus the amenities on site and virtually right next door are second to none.”
For starters, you are right in the historic Pointe-Claire Village, which includes quaint shops and restaurants. Just to the south are the shores of Lac Saint-Louis, boasting exceptional panoramic water views and instant access to Pointe-Claire Municipal Park and Pointe-Claire Yacht Club. There is even a seasonal outdoor swimming pool.
Firmly planted in the heart of a thriving and dynamic yet cozy neighbourhood, this green-inspired project promises to be a local hub and a great place to live. If you feel like a run or bike ride along the lakeshore, a game of softball or even a dog walk through the park, it’s all a stone’s throw away from your front door.
As for nature lovers, you can take a hike on the famous Terra-Cotta Natural Park, a valuable urban woodland for outdoor enthusiasts who will experience a vast variety of plant and animal life, not to mention 4.4. kilometers of hiking trails on 40 hectares of land.
This three-storey brick building contains 10-foot ceilings (in living areas). The entire project comprises four commercial retail condominium units and 13 large condominium residences, all connected by one central underground parking garage.
Lefort said that McGill Real Estate and Engel & Völkers Montréal has already purchased one of the retail outlets. “That is a strong message in how much we believe in this project,” he said.
Each unit comes with one underground indoor parking spot. Additional ones are available for $40,000. There is an elevator from the underground to the third floor and a 40-amp, 240-volt electrical line from each unit’s electrical panel to their parking spot (charger not included). A manual car wash, a communal wine cellar, storage cages (behind parking spots) and even a dog spa are featured.
“We have seen these in New York,” Lefort said. “It is a small room where you can clean your dog. It is quite unique.”
Each unit has 10 foot clear ceiling heights (except for bulkhead areas), premium finishes (including engineered hardwood floors and ceramic/marble in washrooms), solid wood doors, Kohler plumbing fixtures and sub zero/Wolf Appliances. There is LED lighting throughout, high efficiency thermo heat pump / AC rated to -35C (Mitsubishi Zuba Series or Daikin) while the building and units have sprinklers.
There is an exercise room on the ground floor and parcel and laundry lockers in the main entrance vestibule.
The presentation centre is located at 290 Lakeshore Blvd., Suite 104. You must make an appointment by calling 514-875-1445. For more details log on to lecharlebois.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.