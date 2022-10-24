La maison Rio: An archway of transitions

Adding to a portfolio marked by creativity and high-quality interior design, Imagine, the design studio led by Mélodie Violet, finished La maison Rio, a residential renovation project in Montreal. Completed for a young couple purchasing their first home, the focus of the project was on completely redesigning the gutted interior of a house devoid of alterations for approximately 20 years.
“The clients had a pretty good idea of the basic layout they wanted, and I was able to infuse their vision with some creative details,” explains Violet, founder of Imagine. “The elements that I proposed create a curvier and elegant interior, with a very bright and cheerful atmosphere.”
A blank slateImagine’s approach began with a complete redesign of the ground floor layout, with one exception, the placement and infrastructure of a staircase ascending to the second level. The original entrance to the home frames the staircase as an entry centrepiece, and newly installed double doors of glass and black metal framing further contribute to that visual presentation. While its positioning was retained, the staircase itself was given a very detailed facelift that sets the tone for transitions throughout the home. Curved maple landing steps begin the ascent on a staircase bordered by curved, bright white walls, contrasting black metal strip railing, and a back wall of glass providing transparency to the upper level.
The staircase sets the theme for the entire home, marked by transitions and connectivity derived from a continuity of many of those same design elements. Repetition of flowing lines, curves, and applications of white, black, and brass detailing help create smooth transitions between rooms that were previously compartmentalized. That sense of connectivity is further enhanced with a broad expansion of previously small windows, and the addition of patio doors that draw in abundant natural light.
Designing transitionsTo the left of the staircase, a formal living room transitions into a more private family TV room. To the right, the kitchen located behind the staircase. The bright kitchen features white walls, light-colored hardwood floors, quartz countertop and backsplash, brass shelving and faucets, and an integrated walk-in pantry. Black chairs and a black table base in the adjacent breakfast nook provide a stark contrast to the bright white kitchen. From the kitchen, a large archway transitions to the formal dining room as one of multiple archways that serve as transitional demarcations between the ground floor living spaces, all appointed with custom-designed furnishings.
Selective illuminationRound, curvy, Scandinavian-style lighting selections also play a critical role in the redesign, with each fixture uniquely chosen by Violet. “The goal was to enhance the settings, without being overwhelming,” she explains. “For instance, we chose simple elegant white glass globes, installed at different heights, to ‘accompany’ the staircase, rather than to outshine it.”
The kitchen lights also serve as functional complements to the intricate design details of the space, including wall-mounted lamps above the backsplash, and modern, direct lighting cylinders above the island’s quartz countertop that are very convenient for cooking. A pendant lamp rises above the dinette breakfast table, while the unique ambiance of the formal dining room is enhanced by the sculptural aesthetics of an artistic fixture from Moooi.
No place like homeThe upper level of the house is comprised of a master bedroom and bathroom, three additional bedrooms with two additional bathrooms, an office, and a laundry room. The master bathroom was a point of focus and Imagine designed a layout that featured a double shower, a large freestanding bathtub, a double vanity with multiple storage components, and a retro lighting mirror, all highlighted in a seamless continuation of white, beige, and brass. The base of the shower features light coloured tiles, with the walls adorned with the same tiles, but in a herringbone form.
“We are pleased to have succeeded in creating a bright and spacious home for the long term, and one that offers the clients the flexibility to expand in the future to accommodate acquired possessions from their lives and travels,” concludes Violet. “Along the way, it will truly feel like home, and will be conducive to entertaining friends and family quite comfortably for years to come.”
For more information on Imagine, visit https://www.agimagine.com
For more photos, see the story at TheSuburban.com
— v2com
