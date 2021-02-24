Real estate experts say that curb appeal plays a big role in the selling of a property. Why? Because first impressions are everything. It’s one thing to beautify your home in the summer months, when landscaping and blooming flowers are naturally in abundance and can really help to accentuate a property’s exterior. But in the wintertime, it can be that much more challenging to spruce up the outside with bare trees and all that excessive snow.
There are a few tried-and-true ways that real estate agents “up” the exterior aesthetics of homes in the snowy months. Not only will they help to enhance the overall curb appeal, but it will also increase the safety of the home as well.
Clear the snow
“It’s difficult when people don’t clean their walkways,” said Claudine Whissell of Re-max Royal (Jordan) Inc. in Beaconsfield. “In my opinion you always want a clean walkway and driveway. Not only is it easily accessible for all parties concerned, but if you maintain your walkway and driveway, it demonstrates that you usually maintain your property in summer too and gives a good first impression of the property.”
You may also want to shovel a path from the front to the back of the house. Potential buyers will want to see the exterior of the entire property, and the backyard is a big part of the overall opinion clients will have.
Light it up
Winter means less daylight hours, and a dim, dark house isn’t very inviting.
“I’m often showing properties at 4:30 or 5 p.m. when it is darker out, and the house needs to be nice and bright and welcoming,” Whissell said. “Illuminate porch lights, any lights that you have over the garage, and the interior lights too for a brightened street view.”
A property that is well-lit always looks homier for potential buyers.
Make it safe
Shoveling as well as outdoor lights will help increase safety while touring a property, and so will certain precautionary to-do’s, such as clearing any large, low-hanging icicles. You should also salt potentially icy or slippery patches on walking paths.
Beautify your porch
While it’s difficult to have anything in bloom in winter, you can still add decorative touches to make your exterior prettier. “It’s the winter but I love flowers, so I buy pots with pinecones, mistletoe and other seasonal plants and put them on my porch. It just brightens and livens things up,” Whissell suggested.
A simple wreath on the front door, a basket of branches, or small potted decorative trees can add stylish touches to your home’s exterior. A fresh coat of paint on the front door or shutters can also revitalize the outside of a property. So, too, can new house numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.