Increasing number of Canadians anxious about missing out on their first home due to an insufficient down payment

A survey released by Sagen, a private residential mortgage insurer, in collaboration with Royal LePage, a real estate services provider, analyzed key trends among first-time homebuyers who purchased a home within the last two years. Sixty-two per cent of respondents nationwide said that before buying their first home, they worried they might miss out on a property they wanted because of an insufficient down payment. This reflects a five point increase compared to the same survey question in 2019.
"It's not at all surprising that first-time homebuyers are experiencing anxiety about the size of their down payment," said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage. "Buying a home, especially your first home, is one of the biggest and most important financial investments a person will ever make. While the market is highly competitive for buyers, a real estate agent can help find similar properties in comparable, but more affordable neighbourhoods. Being properly informed and prepared can make the homebuying process easier and more enjoyable."
While supply has shown signs of improving during the spring market, Soper added that inventory remains low for current buyers, adding more stress to an already challenging process.
Well above the national average, respondents in Canada's largest urban centres were increasingly worried that they would not be able to afford a down payment, compared to respondents in 2019. Seventy-five per cent of first-time buyers in Toronto reported feeling worried that they would miss out on buying a home because of an insufficient down payment (68% in 2019). Following Toronto, for the same question, Vancouver reported 69 per cent (58% in 2019) and Montreal reported 63 per cent (60% in 2019).
"Although COVID-19 has impacted first-time buyers across the country, many have been able to save and buy their home sooner than expected," said Stuart Levings, president and CEO of Sagen. "The hurdle causing anxiety for first-time homebuyers is saving for a down payment in an environment of rising home prices in many parts of the country. While some have parents who can step in, many do not and they are struggling to get into the market."
When asked to describe their housing situation before purchasing their first home, 25 per cent of respondents nationwide said they lived with parents or relatives (unchanged from 2019). Fifty per cent of those living with family paid rent to their families (43% in 2019), and of those paying rent, 34 per cent said they paid less than the market value (30% in 2019).
Fifteen per cent of respondents who lived at home said that doing so delayed their parents' own decision to downsize, while a further 15 per cent said their siblings would have to leave the nest before their parents could move. Sixty-three per cent said their parents had no plans of downsizing when they become empty nesters. These results were similar to findings in the 2019 survey.
In Quebec, 56 per cent of first-time homebuyers expressed anxiety about their down payment not stretching far enough to get the home they wanted (55% in 2019) prior to purchasing their first property, compared to 63 per cent of respondents located in Montreal (60% in 2019).
"Certainly, the strong competition in the current market, especially since the onset of the pandemic, makes any real estate transaction more anxiety-provoking than usual," said Geneviève Langevin, real estate broker, Langevin immobilier at Royal LePage Altitude in Montreal. "Although the Greater Montreal Area has seen record-high increases in home prices over the last year and rising market competition, first-time home buyers we work with are resilient and remain committed to purchasing, even if the current market brings a number of challenges."
In Montreal, 21 per cent of respondents (23% in 2019), compared to 22 per cent in Quebec (20% in 2019) lived with parents or other relatives before buying their first home.
"The pandemic definitely shifted home life priorities for many first-time homebuyers," added Langevin. "While many young buyers are choosing to leave the city to enjoy more space and affordability, the desire for city living does not evaporate that easily. The neighbourhood's walkability, the nightlife, the restaurants and shopping experience, as well as the proximity to friends will remain important to a large number of Montrealers when this pandemic is over," added Langevin.
2021 Canadian First-time Homebuyer Survey Chart
— Royal LePage Real Estate Services
— Sagen MI Canada Inc.
— AB
