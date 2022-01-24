Gone are the words “used” and “old.” Today’s refurbished pieces are considered to be more “unique” and “vintage chic” than ever before. While some people prefer to buy new, many people have turned to second-hand items to infuse their homes with nostalgic character and one-of-a-kind style. It’s a great way to upcycle something that is already out there, plus it can give creative homeowners an opportunity to completely transform a piece of furniture.
“The stigma of buying second-hand, used, or vintage is pretty much gone with most generations,” said Robert De Pellegrin, founder of Eco-Dépot Montreal. “It’s all about being unique and designing your home for yourself so that it doesn’t look like a cookie-cutter of all the other apartments or houses. You can buy second-hand to be more kind to the environment, and to shop and support local businesses because you understand global supply chain issues. It’s also a way to add something unique to your living spaces.”
There are lots of reasons to go the vintage route and pick up furniture and other accessories that are gently used, like:
It’s environmentally friendly
“Vintage items are great if you don’t want to buy new and you want to give something a second life,” De Pellegrin said. By not purchasing a new item from a big-box store, you’re almost eliminating its carbon footprint.
It’s versatile
Vintage décor can mesh well with almost any type of style, from classic and traditional to modern, shabby chic, and even minimalist. “You can find something from all kinds of time periods, and it can fit with any décor,” he explained.
It’s fun and nostalgic
Who doesn’t love to reminisce? Refurbished furniture and accessories can be extremely sentimental and hold personal value.
“People like to see something that sparks interest from Nonna’s house,” De Pellegrin said. “It brings us back to a different time. It’s like another version of comfort food.”
It can be a great conversation piece
Most vintage items are one-of-a-kind, meaning you’ll be the only one who has it. And who doesn’t love having a rare treasure at home? It will become the focal point of the space.
“There are endless possibilities of upcycling to make it your own and really customize it your exact taste,” De Pellegrin pointed out. “You can have so much fun with things like chalkboard paint and more.”
It’s budget friendly
The great thing about second-hand is that it’s easy on DIY budgets and homeowners’ wallets. “Vintage items are inexpensive so everybody can afford them,” De Pellegrin said.
It can be a great investment
The reason that certain used items withstand the test of time is that they are well made. “Vintage furniture is very long lasting. If a solid wood dresser is 40 years old, it lasted 40 years and it will last another 40,” said De Pellegrin. “And you can get back every penny you spent – fix it up and sell it for more than you originally bought for. Some people even make a living from that. It’s like you had the item for free.”
