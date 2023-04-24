In case of emergency: Every household should have certain emergency supplies

We weren’t expecting the ice storm a few weeks ago to be as bad as it was — power outages weren’t only commonplace, but for some residents they lasted for days. Suddenly, there were shortages in grocery and hardware stores, and people found themselves scrambling to find basic necessities. So, in light of that, it’s important that every household plan ahead and have certain previsions set aside for unexpected emergencies like the storm. Let’s start with the basics:
Basic needs
Canned food and dry goods: You want to have a certain number of non-perishable items on-hand, and make sure to switch them out yearly. If you have a baby, stash away from extra formula, and do the same with pet food. And don’t forget, you’ll need a manual can opener for the tins.
Water: Clean water is an emergency situation is a must. You never know when water might become undrinkable.
Flashlights: Have one set aside per person in the family.
Batteries: These will come in handy for the flashlights as well as battery-powered items like radios.
First-aid kit: It should have all the basic needs: Band-Aids, gauze, adhesive tape, antiseptic wipes and solution, and antibiotic ointment, to name just a few. You should also include medications.
Important to have
Personal toiletries: Spare deodorant, toothbrushes, and toothpaste are always niceties you’ll appreciate having in an emergency.
Chargers: Always have spare phone chargers.
Copies of important documents: This would include picture IDs and things such as insurance papers.
Some cash: In our digital age of tap-and-go, we don’t always have physical money on us. This can be extremely important if the power goes out. We heard of many businesses during the ice storm that were only accepting cash for purchases. Keep some smaller bills locked away just in case.
Warm blankets: Have one blanket per member of the family. Keep them in a designated spot so you always know where to find them.
The extras
A generator: Given our inclement weather, many households have invested in a generator. While it may be a costly purchase, it can become invaluable in extended blackouts.
Fuel-operated stove and fuel: A non-electrical cooking source is always great to have, especially one that is easy to use. Remember: stock up on extra fuel.
Dry shower products: Things like wet wipes and dry shampoo can be used in lieu of showering for a few days, and they can also provide that little extra comfort you’re seeking in times of distress.
