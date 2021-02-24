So many things have changed since the start of COVID — including real estate. As restrictions on gatherings made in-person property showings more challenging, more and more buyers and sellers relied on digital platforms to streamline the process. It also impacted the way in which agents were able to showcase their client’s properties. Not only were they listing properties on websites and meeting with prospective buyers via video calls, but virtual home staging started to play a much bigger role.
Home staging, experts say, is imperative and pays off in spades. Home staging is styling and furnishing a property for sale in order to enhance its attractiveness to potential buyers.
“Essentially, we declutter and depersonalize homes before going on the market,” explained Mikael Giardina Cohen of Re/Max. “We also make sure to fix any broken items, and that sometimes includes a fresh coat of paint, which is by far the best return on investment. The home staging helps show the home’s full potential.”
He added, “I always tell my clients: preparing the home before the sale is probably the most important part of the process.”
However, when people hear “virtual staging,” they immediately think of unrealistic 3D renderings that look more like drafts or drawings as opposed to real-life spaces. With the pandemic, the way in which homes were staged changed. Stagers were forced to fine-tune their tech-know-how in order to create spaces that not only accurately depicted the interiors but helped the agents sell their properties.
One of the big advantages to virtual stagers is that they can pull from an infinite amount of inspiration and products, using anything in the world that is at their fingertips when styling a room. No longer are they limited by stores, stock, and trends – the most important thing is ensuring the true style, architecture and nature of the room are being showcased.
Home staging has huge added benefits, said Cohen. “We only have one chance to make a good impression. Home staging is the equivalent of taking a shower and getting dressed to impress when going on a date or job interview,” he explained. “If two identical homes were for sale, and one was either empty or cluttered with lots of personal items like family pictures, versus a home that was staged, which one do you think would get more attention and better end results? We’ve seen tens of thousands of dollar differences for virtually identical properties listed at relatively the same times based on staging.”
Home staging plays a pivotal role in helping an agent sell a property, even in a pandemic. In the end, home staging, whether done in-person or virtually, can be a worthwhile investment when it’s well thought-out and planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.