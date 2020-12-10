Habitat Design Prize Contest revealed its recipients for 2020

Several of the most important housing companies in the Greater Montreal area were celebrated last month during a virtual ceremony for the 2020 Habitat Design Prize contest that celebrates talent, creativity and the genius of creators and craftspersons in the residential construction field.
These awards – some 15 of which were distributed this year – recognize the excellence of proposed designs of new housing units. The contest encourages the blending of a high-quality interior design with functional housing units and market them to an increasingly environmentally sensitive public.
The landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge
In collaboration with the Association des architectes paysagistes du Québec (AAPQ) for a third year, the landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge rewards landscape architecture firms that have proposed original and innovating pool and green space landscapes for a high luxury residence or for a multi-family complex.
The Visual Identity/Graphic Design Grand Prize
The visual communication and the brand image of a residential project are key elements that contribute to the overall value of a project. The logo and the brand image, a Web site, a brochure and printed material, sales office signage and design, photos, videos, 2D or 3D renderings and sometimes promotional by-products are examples.
The visual identity and graphic design provide the project with a unique and catchy personality that is easy to understand and to remember while enriching the promise made to buyers of a living environment that suits their image that will respect their values and exceed their expectations.
Presented in collaboration with the Société des designers graphiques du Québec.
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – People’s Choice – Fitted Model Units and People’s Choice – Sales offices
In addition to prizes awarded by the jury, some awards among are selected by participants. This year, the race to earn the public favor gathered some 15 finalists in each category. All those who took part in the public vote were automatically eligible to win the $2,500 prize offered by GE Appliances.
Habitat Design Prizes – Sales office category and Fitted Model Unit category– Jury’s choice
Buyers enjoy the increasingly diversified proposals that are presented to them. For builders this translated into nicely decorated model units and into highly inviting sales offices. The buyer may get ideas and begin imagining how their new home may look.
It is in this context that the Habitat Design Prize contest was born and promoted in partnership with the Association des designers d’intérieur du Québec (APDIQ) and the FORMES magazine.
Regarding the Fitted Model Unit category, the jury was made up of interior designers who are members of the APDIQ, namely Michèle Lalumière, Jean deLessard, Lucie Roy and Mélodie Violet.
In the Sales Office category, the jury included the architect André Bourassa, graphic designer Shawn Bedford, industrial designer Michel Dallaire, the interior designer Marco Brissette, and landscape architect Tracey Hesse.
The Visual Identity category included graphic designers Shawn Bedford, Olivier Bruel, Mario Mercier, Julie Royer and Isabelle Toussaint.
Finally, the Landscape Architecture Val-Mar Challenge were selected by Isabelle Dupras, Eric Fleury and Nadège Tchuente, who are all well-known professionals in the field.
“Habitat Design Prizes were created to promote multidisciplinary approaches attracting architecture and design professionals, as well as actors from the residential construction industry from the very beginning of the project to have them collaborate and thus come up with increasingly interesting achievements,” said Claude Paquin, editor of the RMES magazine.
Habitat Design Prize winners for 2020
Landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge
Category: Multi-residential complex
- Patricia Lussier, landscape architect of the Lemay company for the exterior development design of the Gatsby Condominiums project. (Ville-Marie)
Landscape architecture Val-Mar Challenge
Category: Luxury single-family house
- Marie-France Turgeon, landscape architect of the EVOQ Architecture company for the exterior development design of a single-family house near the Rigaud river.
Sales Office Category
Habitat Design Prize – Jury’s Special Mention – Sales Office category
Outdoor setting design category
Monarc Condominiums (Saint-Laurent)
- Builder: Trantor Immobilier
- Architecture: NEUF Architect(e)s
- Landscape architecture: Plantopia
- Interior design: Lemay + Escobar
- Graphic design: Idea Factory
- Graphic design (digital tools): Idea Factory
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Sales Office category– Jury’s choice: Projects worth between $25M and $125M
Gatsby Condominiums (Ville-Marie)
- Builder: Groupe Kevlar
- Architecture: Lemay
- Landscape architecture: Lemay Achitecture de paysages
- Interior design: BlazysGérard
- Graphic design: Les Évadés
- Graphic design (digital tools): Les Évadés
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Sales Office category – Jury’s choice: Projects worth between $125M and $250M
Les Cours Bellerive (Mercier East)
- Builder: Développement Les Cours Bellerive inc. (Prével Alliance et Inovim)
- Architecture: Forme Studio Architecture
- Landscape architecture: Groupe BC2
- Interior design: Gauvreau Design
- Graphic design: Human
- Graphic design (digital tools): Human and Graph Synergie
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Sales Office category – Jury’s choice: Projects worth over $250M
1 Square Phillips (Ville-Marie)
- Builder: Groupe Brivia
- Architecture: Menkes Shooner Dagenais Letourneux
- Landscape architecture: Claude Cormier + Associates
- Interior design: Alain Desgagnés firme Innédesign
- Graphic design: MP1
- Graphic design (digital tools): Smartpixel.tv
Fitted Model Unit category
Habitat Design Prizes – Jury’s choice – Fitted Model Unit category
Fitted Model Unit category worth less than $325,000
Néo Condos (Saint-Léonard)
- Builder: Altius et Consortium QMD-Ménard
- Architecture: Marco Manini Architects
- Interior design: Carangelo Design by Antonietta Carangelo
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Fitted Model Unit category – Jury’s choice Fitted Model Unit category worth between $325,000 and $500,000
Symphonia Sol (Nuns’ Island – Verdun)
- Builder: Développements Symphonia 1 inc. (Westcliff)
- Architecture: Provencher-Roy
- Interior design: Alain Desgagnés firme Innédesign
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Fitted Model Unit category – Jury’s choice Fitted Model Unit category worth between $500,000 and $750,000 Aquablu Phase 2 (Laval)
Developer: Canderel
- Builder: EBC
- Architecture: TLA Architects
- Interior design: CAMDI Design and Lipari Design
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Fitted Model Unit category – Jury’s choice Fitted Model Unit category worth over $750,000
Humaniti Collection penthouse (Ville-Marie)
- Builder: Cogir Immobilier; DevMcgill
- Architecture: Lemay architecture (Andrew King)
- Interior design: Lemay + Escobar (Andres Escobar) and DevMcGill
People’s Choice Category
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Fitted Model Unit category
People’s Choice Category
BEAcité Bungalows et cottages (Sainte-Julie)
- Builder: Maisons Pépin inc.
- Architecture: Design Elitek
- Interior design: Nathalie Pépin
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Sales Office category
People’s Choice
1 Square Phillips (Ville-Marie)
- Builder: Groupe Brivia
- Architecture: Menkes Shooner Dagenais Letourneux
- Landscape architecture: Claude Cormier + Associates
- Interior design: Alain Desgagnés firme Innédesign
- Graphic design: MP1
- Graphic design (digital tools): Smartpixel.tv
Visual Identity/Graphic Design Category
Habitat Design Prizes – Visual Identity/Graphic Design Category
Jury’s choice– Special Prize for Creativity
Esplanade Cartier (Ville-Marie)
- Builder: Prével
- Architecture: NOS Architectes
- Landscape architecture: Kub paysage
- Interior design: Gauvreau Design
- Graphic design: Paprika
Habitat Design Grand Prizes – Visual Identity/Graphic Design Category
Jury’s choice
Solstice Montréal (Ville-Marie)
- Builder: Consortium QMD-Ménard
- Architecture: Neuf architecte(s)
- Landscape architecture: Neuf architecte(s)
- Interior design: Neuf architecte(s)
- Graphic design: MP1
- Graphic design (digital tools): Six Communicati
— Les Prix Habitat Design
— A. Bonaparte
