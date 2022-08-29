Small, more modest spaces are cosier, however, they can present certain design challenges, which is why it can be advantageous to learn a few ways to make smaller areas appear larger than they really are. From colour choice to customization, anyone can take a little and make a lot.
Paint
We’ve always known that darker colours can make rooms appear more intimate as well as smaller, which is why the opposite can be achieved with a lighter colour. This season, look for serene greys (like Quiet Rain from Sico), pale pinks (such as Benjamin Moore’s Pink Bliss), or soft blues (you’re going to love Twinkle in Her Eyes from Para Paints). These colours will infuse a small space with a more spacious, airy feel.
Less is more … on the walls
Forget cluttering your walls with framed photographs, artwork, or other wall décor, they will just make a room seem busier. Instead, keep décor elements lower to the ground. Standing plants are a great use of vertical space because they can elongate a room while keeping the focus on the bottom of the object — the pot.
Built-ins
True, built-in furniture is a bit more expensive and can be tedious to have installed, however the effects are striking and ideal for a modest living area. Bench seats, for example, can be more space-conscious in a living room than couches and chairs, while a built-in breakfast nook can take up considerably less space than a cumbersome dinette set. Shelves and other display areas can be recessed into a wall, which is better than shelving that sticks out and takes up valuable real estate.
Use mirrors
Mirrors are a fantastic way to “trick” the eye into thinking a space is much larger than it is. Hung on the right walls and reflecting the best elements, a room can look double the size when reflected in a beautiful mirror. Forget the big clunky framed mirrors and instead opt for something more sleek and streamlined.
Add stripes
Stripes are another handy way to make a space look a lot longer than it is. Stripes can be incorporated into fabrics or wallpaper. They can also be painted onto a wall. Want to try something really funky? Paint fat stripes across your ceiling, which is often considered the “fifth wall,” and watch how eye-catching the effect is.
Go lightweight
Forgo the heavy draperies as well as the upholstered couches and chairs, and instead opt for something lighter. Sheer window coverings (or naked windows all together) will add light and airiness to a room. Forget the rugs and leave the floor bare. Choose furniture with exposed legs and less material.
Keep it simple
Don’t overthink the space. Don’t overdo it. And finally, don’t over-decorate. Be choosy about the items that you decide to put into the room — instead of several smaller accessories, add only a few select things.
In the end, your small space will be big on style.
